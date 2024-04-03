‘90210’ star Jennie Garth ‘definitely would not’ let her kids pursue acting when they were young

Jennie Garth rose to fame in Hollywood at a relatively young age, but doesn’t anticipate her daughters following in her footsteps.

"I don’t particularly see any of them following me, as far as [acting], I don’t think any of them want to do that," she told Fox News Digital at the Los Angeles Mission x Easter Celebration Friday. "But if they did, they’re old enough now. I would allow it, encourage it, support it.

"But if they were any younger, I definitely would not let them do it," she added.

Garth shares daughters Luca Bella, 25, Lola Ray, 20, and Fiona Eve, 16, with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli.

PETER FACINELLI SHARES CO-PARENTING TIPS WITH EX-WIFE JENNIE GARTH

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was just 18 when the hit series launched her to stardom, after she was discovered at 15 by a Hollywood talent scout and dropped out of high school to pursue acting.

The impact of working as child actors has come under scrutiny in the wake of the docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

The series featured an interview with Drake Bell, detailing his alleged sexual abuse as a teen by convicted sex offender Brian Peck, and heavily focused on allegations of racism, sexism, sexual harassment, and a toxic work environment headed by showrunner Dan Schneider. Read Dan Schneider's response here.

Garth didn’t work at Nickelodeon, but she did work with Schneider on the WB sitcom "What I Like About You," which premiered in 2002.

DAN SCHNEIDER RESPONDS TO ‘QUIET ON SET’ CLAIMS, APOLOGIZES FOR PAST BEHAVIOR AT NICKELODEON

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garth said, "I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life."

She did not elaborate further, but did offer praise for her co-star Amanda Bynes, who starred on Nickelodeon's "All That" and "The Amanda Show," both run by Schneider.

WATCH: ‘90210’ STAR JENNIE GARTH SAYS SHE ‘DEFINITELY WOULD NOT’ ALLOW HER DAUGHTERS TO PURSUE ACTING WHEN THEY WERE YOUNG

"I just love her, and I would love to see her at any point," Garth said of Bynes.

Last month, Garth also hinted she had more to say in an Instagram comment, replying to a question about "Quiet on Set," saying, "I have my perspective. I might touch on it very soon!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rather than encourage her daughters to chase fame, Garth instead focuses on raising them to be good people.

"Raising kids in a city as big as Los Angeles is difficult for everyone that’s trying to do it," she told Fox News Digital.

"As far as how I keep my kids grounded, I just keep them close and I stay involved, and I just continue to reiterate to them how important family is," she continued. "I think that’s the key to keeping them grounded."

Garth told Fox News Digital last year that once her youngest graduates high school, she actually plans to leave Los Angeles behind.

JENNIE GARTH OPENS UP ABOUT OSTEOARTHRITIS AT AN EARLY AGE: 'I WAS SHOCKED'

"My daughter is 16. She's going to graduate in two years, and you will see my tail lights after that graduation ceremony," she said at the time, adding with a laugh, "Trust me."

She elaborated, "Listen, I've lived here a long time and I truly do love California. I love Los Angeles. Such a beautiful, diverse, incredible city, full of really interesting people. But I've had my fill. I've had my fill of traffic. I've had my fill of the rigamarole, the hassle. The everybody's in a rush to get somewhere or be somebody. And I'm just at different stage in my life."

WATCH: ‘90210’ STAR JENNIE GARTH’S SECRET TO RAISING ‘GROUNDED’ KIDS IN LOS ANGELES

Garth has made lifelong friends during her time in Hollywood, including her "90210" castmates, particularly Ian Ziering.

"I love Ian Ziering. He’s like my bestest guy, man friend. I don’t know what to call him," she said with a laugh.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She noted the cast will be reuniting soon at a convention in April, a frequent occurrence, but diehard fans shouldn’t expect any kind of reboot for now.

"We don’t have anything planned, nothing’s on the board for right now, but you never know," Garth said.

The actress is also busy with other projects, including an upcoming deal with QVC, and has "a few things that I’m really excited about in 2024" that she can’t divulge just yet.

Fox News Digital spoke with Garth on Easter Sunday, when she, Ziering, and other stars including Nick Cannon and Denise Richards volunteered to prepare meals and distribute food at the Los Angeles Mission's Easter Sunday celebration.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Mission is such an important part of Los Angeles. They do so much for the unhoused community, downtown and everyone. It’s just an honor to come and be serving food and helping them in any way possible," Garth said.

"Easter, we’re not super religious, so Easter for me is just about family coming together and being grateful. It’s kind of like any other holiday, except there is a big, giant Easter Bunny involved," she said with a laugh.