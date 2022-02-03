'90 Day Fiancé' star sentenced to 18 years in prison after aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault conviction

Geoffrey Ian Paschel, the "90 Day Fiancé" alum, was sentenced to 18 years in prison without a chance for parole for a 2019 attack on his former fiancée, authorities said Thursday.

In October, the 44-year-old was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Paschel remained in custody until his sentencing Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Us Weekly.

During his two-day trial last year, Paschel claimed his ex-fiancée's injuries were self-inflicted. A jury didn't buy that story and found him guilty.

Prosecutors, in a news release Thursday, said they "also put on proof from this victim and Paschel’s ex-wife about several previous incidents of domestic violence committed by Paschel.

Additionally, "Jail video was also presented in which Paschel asked individuals to take his children to the victim’s house in an attempt to convince her to ask the court for leniency."

The reality star was arrested in June 2019 after his former fiancée accused him of attacking her in the home they shared at the time.

Knox News obtained a copy of the ex-fiancée's petition seeking protection, in which she claimed Paschel "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home."

She also accused Paschel of dragging her by her hair through the house, in addition to "throwing my body into walls and furniture," the outlet reported.

The victim claimed in the petition that she saw her own blood "on my walls, furniture, etc."

Paschel's ex alleged he disabled her phone, so she fled to a neighbor's house to call 911. The ex-fiancée's protection filing also accused the reality star of "pushing, hitting, choking" her and threatening her on four occasions in September 2018.

According to Thursday's news release, she was diagnosed with a concussion, and responding officers found bruises and abrasions on her body.

"With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time," District Attorney Charme Allen said in the news release.

Paschel appeared on season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," which aired in 2020.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.