7 stars who think they can sing

Fame can give celebrities opportunities they necessarily shouldn’t have -- like when reality stars who become recording artists.

From “Housewives” stars who thought money could buy them vocal talent to models that should have stuck to striking a pose and not a high note.

Here are the 7 stars who can’t -- or at least shouldn’t -- sing.

1. Luann de Lesseps

"Real Housewives of New York" star Countess Luann de Lesseps recorded not one, not two but three autotuned songs. In 2011, she made her musical debut with the single "Money Can’t Buy You Class." As it turns out, that’s not the only thing money can't do.

The socialite followed up with the jam "Chic, C'est la Vie" in 2011. The music video featured former "Housewives" Jill Zarin and Kelli Bensimon. The Countess took a 5-year hiatus to rest her instrument and then returned with the girl power-themed "Girl Code" which she performed on Bravo’s "Watch What Happens Live" with her daughter Victoria singing backup vocal.

2. Kenya Moore

Continuing in the tradition of singing housewives, "Real Housewives of Atlanta's" Kenya Moore took a phrase she used during an episode of the show and put it to a beat creating 2013’s "Gone with the Wind Fabulous." After watching her perform live we think she should stick to reality TV.

3. Porsha Williams

Another "Housewife" -- surprise, surprise -- decided to try her hand at singing, too! Porsha Williams from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” opted for a melodramatic ballad with her song "Flatline."

While the "Dish Nation" host is not the worst singer in history, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey can rest assured they don’t have any competition.

4. Kim Zolciak-Biermann

All of the aforementioned "Housewives" were tardy to the singing party. Former "RHOA" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann had a hit single, "Tardy for the Party." The song generated enough attention for Kim to record two more tracks, "Love Me First" and "Google Me" which should be every D-list celebrities' anthem.

For now, it seems the TV personality is focused on her Bravo spinoff show "Don't Be Tardy." Thank goodness.

5. Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden would have never become infamous as a teen bride if she didn't have musical aspirations. The "Couples Therapy" star met her much older husband Doug Hutchinson while pursuing her singing and acting career. The buxom blonde’s first track "Don’t Put it On Me" in 2012 was a response to all of Stodden’s haters -- particularly those that bullied her in school.

A year later, she followed up with the song, "Reality." This year, Stodden gifted us with her most recent number "Asphalt." Take a listen for yourself to see if her singing career should hit the road.

6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is known for many things but some fans forget she once recorded the dance track "Jam (Turn It Up)." Most likely people turned down the music to watch the video in which the reality superstar looks stunning.

We wonder what her husband Kayne West thinks of his wife’s dalliance with singing.

7. Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson got "Lost in Space" with her out there 2016 track. Hugh Hefner’s ex sang the standout hook "Call me a flirt just watch me work" in her song.