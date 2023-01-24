2023 Oscar nominations: 'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' lead the pack

The 2023 Oscar nominations are in and films, including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned top honors.

A year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

Tuesday’s nominations were announced by "Sound of Metal" actor Riz Ahmed and "M3gan" star Allison Williams. Twenty-three categories were voted on by the organization’s members ahead of the live event slated for Sunday, March 12. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the awards show.

"Top Gun: Maverick" was nominated in the best picture category, along with nine other movies including Steven Spielberg’s "The Fabelmans," and James Cameron’s "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The movie starring Tom Cruise, had 6 nominations for the following categories – Film editing, Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Sound, Visual Effects and Writing (Adapted screenplay).

For the first time, two sequels — "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" — were nominated for best picture. The two films together account for approximately $3.5 billion in box office revenue.

Sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback star Ke Huy Quan.

Austin Butler landed a nomination for best actor for his role in "Elvis." The film received a total of five nominations.

Last year's broadcast drew 15.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen, up 56% from the record-low audience of 10.5 million for the pandemic-marred 2021 telecast.

Compared to the 2022 Academy Awards, this year may see no streaming titles vying for the Oscars' most sought-after award — though the last spots in the 10-movie best-picture field remain up for grabs. Netflix's best shots instead are coming in other categories, notably with animated film favorite "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" and the German submission, "All Quiet on the Western Front."

The Oscar nominations come nearly a year after Will Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage for telling a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith went on to win Best Actor for his role in "King Richard."

Below are just some of the nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

Best Actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Best Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Actress

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

International Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)"

Original Screenplay

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness."

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans."

Best Animated Film

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick."

Music (Original Song)

"Applause," from "Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.