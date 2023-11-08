Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards

2023 CMAs red carpet: Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone shine at event

2023 CMA Awards are hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
CMA Awards host Luke Bryan recalls moment he made it big in country music Video

CMA Awards host Luke Bryan recalls moment he made it big in country music

Luke Bryan celebrated reaching 30 number one hit singles by looking back at the moment he realized he made it big in country music.

One of country music's biggest night is here!

The 57th annual CMA Awards are being held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 8. The show is being hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Bridgestone Arena.

Morgan Wallen was joined by Post Malone on the red carpet to kick off the award show. Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, donned black looks on the red carpet Wednesday night.

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson

Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson stun on the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet. (Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson wowed on the red carpet. The country music star wore an all black rendition of her signature bellbottom pants. Lainey tied the look together with a statement diamond necklace, long silver earrings and a black cowboy hat.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini brought Chase Stokes to the 2023 CMAs red carpet.

The love birds were cozy on the carpet, with Ballerini wearing a pink asymmetrical gown and Stokes keeping it simple in a black suit.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Luke Bryan, who is co-hosting the show with Peyton Manning, and his wife Caroline Boyer stunned on the red carpet. Bryan was seen in an all black look with a leather blazer.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Rapper Post Malone tapped into his country side and wore a black look with a white cowboy hat.

Post Malone

Post Malone at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Kidman and Urban looked chic together as the couple posed for pictures on the CMA Awards' red carpet. Kidman donned a black gown, with large cut-outs on her stomach and Urban opted for a gray and black button up shirt and black pants.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Wallen showed off his shorter hairstyle on the red carpet. The country music star wore a red jacket, with a black shirt underneath, black pants and a diamond necklace.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Carly Pearce wore a two-toned dress that featured a black, velvet bandeau with a long silver skirt. Pearce's dress had a long, black train. The country music artist kept her hair down with her hair tucked behind one ear, exposing long, silver earrings.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce stunned in a two-toned gown at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Lindsay Hubbard wore a mock neck, long silver dress that featured a cut-out design on her hips. The gown was pulled together with two, long white bows on her hips. 

Lindsay styled her hair in a messy ponytail and paired the look with silver heels.

Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Ashley McBryde wore a bold look on Wednesday night. The country music singer wore a long, red gown with a red clutch. McBryde styled her hair up in a bun with her face-framing pieces pulled out.

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton shined bright on the red carpet in a short, yellow dress. Mickey's dress featured small, rhinestone detailing and a small, stomach cut-out design. Guyton styled her hair down and paired the look with silver heels.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton donned a short, yellow dress at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Dustin Lynch was in the fall theme and wore a rust-colored blazer with black pants and a black cowboy hat.

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Sara Evans

Sara Evans at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Sara Evans wore a black, jeweled gown with black platform heels. She was joined by her daughter, Audrey, who wore a long, red dress.

Brian Kelly and his wife Brittney

Brian Kelly and his wife Brittney at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Brian Kelly was joined by his wife, Brittney, at the 2023 CMA Awards. Kelly wore a cool toned, gray suit with a green button up and a gray cowboy hat. Brittney wore a short, green and nude dress and carried a brown handbag.

Jelly Roll and wife

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Jelly Roll wore an all black suit, accessorized with a silver rosary. Jelly Roll was joined by wife, Bunnie XO, who also wore an all black look on the red carpet.

Paula Abdul stunned on Wednesday night in a low-cut, sequined gown. Abdul's gown was synched at the waist with a thick, gold belt and she carried a small gold clutch. Her hair was styled in a short bob.

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane. (Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton kept his look neutral and paired a black suit with a blue button-up shirt. Stapleton's wife, Morgane, stole the show in a sheer, floral overlay on top of a black gown.

Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Colbie Caillat stunned at the CMA Awards in a black, strapless gown that featured crystal detailing. The gown had a long, white train.

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a date night on the red carpet on Wednesday.

Luke Combs and wife Nicole

Luke Combs and wife Nicole at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Combs donned a brown, plaid suit with a dark purple button-up and Nicole wore a short, red dress that had a long train attached.

Hillary Scott of Lady A wore a red look for the 2023 CMA Awards' red carpet. 

Lady A

Lady A at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Megan Moroney followed suit, wearing a red, off-the-shoulder gown. Moroney's dress had a very long train, and she accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and red heels.

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Darius Rucker walked the red carpet in a black, plaid suit and animal-skinned cowboy boots.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker at the 2023 CMAs. (Getty Images)

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Dan + Shay posed on the red carpet. Dan Smyers donned a brown suit and Shay Mooney appeared at the award show in a blue suit.

Little Big Town

Little Big Town at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

Little Big Town coordinated their 2023 CMA Award looks, with all four members wearing neutral tones.

Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Cole Swindell donned a black baseball cap, a black jacket and black pants on the CMA red carpet.

Hardy

Hardy at the 2023 CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

Hardy followed suit and donned an all-black look on the CMA Awards red carpet. He wore a leather, detailed jacket with a black velvet shirt underneath.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.