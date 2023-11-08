2023 CMAs red carpet: Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone shine at event

One of country music's biggest night is here!

The 57th annual CMA Awards are being held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 8. The show is being hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Bridgestone Arena.

Morgan Wallen was joined by Post Malone on the red carpet to kick off the award show. Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, donned black looks on the red carpet Wednesday night.

Lainey Wilson wowed on the red carpet. The country music star wore an all black rendition of her signature bellbottom pants. Lainey tied the look together with a statement diamond necklace, long silver earrings and a black cowboy hat.

Kelsea Ballerini brought Chase Stokes to the 2023 CMAs red carpet.

The love birds were cozy on the carpet, with Ballerini wearing a pink asymmetrical gown and Stokes keeping it simple in a black suit.

Luke Bryan, who is co-hosting the show with Peyton Manning, and his wife Caroline Boyer stunned on the red carpet. Bryan was seen in an all black look with a leather blazer.

Rapper Post Malone tapped into his country side and wore a black look with a white cowboy hat.

Kidman and Urban looked chic together as the couple posed for pictures on the CMA Awards' red carpet. Kidman donned a black gown, with large cut-outs on her stomach and Urban opted for a gray and black button up shirt and black pants.

Wallen showed off his shorter hairstyle on the red carpet. The country music star wore a red jacket, with a black shirt underneath, black pants and a diamond necklace.

Carly Pearce wore a two-toned dress that featured a black, velvet bandeau with a long silver skirt. Pearce's dress had a long, black train. The country music artist kept her hair down with her hair tucked behind one ear, exposing long, silver earrings.

Lindsay Hubbard wore a mock neck, long silver dress that featured a cut-out design on her hips. The gown was pulled together with two, long white bows on her hips.

Lindsay styled her hair in a messy ponytail and paired the look with silver heels.

Ashley McBryde wore a bold look on Wednesday night. The country music singer wore a long, red gown with a red clutch. McBryde styled her hair up in a bun with her face-framing pieces pulled out.

Mickey Guyton shined bright on the red carpet in a short, yellow dress. Mickey's dress featured small, rhinestone detailing and a small, stomach cut-out design. Guyton styled her hair down and paired the look with silver heels.

Dustin Lynch was in the fall theme and wore a rust-colored blazer with black pants and a black cowboy hat.

Sara Evans wore a black, jeweled gown with black platform heels. She was joined by her daughter, Audrey, who wore a long, red dress.

Brian Kelly was joined by his wife, Brittney, at the 2023 CMA Awards. Kelly wore a cool toned, gray suit with a green button up and a gray cowboy hat. Brittney wore a short, green and nude dress and carried a brown handbag.

Jelly Roll wore an all black suit, accessorized with a silver rosary. Jelly Roll was joined by wife, Bunnie XO, who also wore an all black look on the red carpet.

Paula Abdul stunned on Wednesday night in a low-cut, sequined gown. Abdul's gown was synched at the waist with a thick, gold belt and she carried a small gold clutch. Her hair was styled in a short bob.

Chris Stapleton kept his look neutral and paired a black suit with a blue button-up shirt. Stapleton's wife, Morgane, stole the show in a sheer, floral overlay on top of a black gown.

Colbie Caillat stunned at the CMA Awards in a black, strapless gown that featured crystal detailing. The gown had a long, white train.

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a date night on the red carpet on Wednesday.

Combs donned a brown, plaid suit with a dark purple button-up and Nicole wore a short, red dress that had a long train attached.

Hillary Scott of Lady A wore a red look for the 2023 CMA Awards' red carpet.

Megan Moroney followed suit, wearing a red, off-the-shoulder gown. Moroney's dress had a very long train, and she accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and red heels.

Darius Rucker walked the red carpet in a black, plaid suit and animal-skinned cowboy boots.

Dan + Shay posed on the red carpet. Dan Smyers donned a brown suit and Shay Mooney appeared at the award show in a blue suit.

Little Big Town coordinated their 2023 CMA Award looks, with all four members wearing neutral tones.

Cole Swindell donned a black baseball cap, a black jacket and black pants on the CMA red carpet.

Hardy followed suit and donned an all-black look on the CMA Awards red carpet. He wore a leather, detailed jacket with a black velvet shirt underneath.