2021 ACM Awards will air live, date announced

CBS announced on Thursday that the 2021 Academy Country Music Awards will be a live show airing on April 18, 2021.

“Exciting announcement about next year's ACM Award Show! The 56th @ACMawards will air LIVE on Sunday, April 18, 2021 on @cbstv!” the network said across social media platforms.

In a statement, the organization wrote, “The 56TH ACM Awards, dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the Country Music industry, will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more to be announced.”

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on CBS and on-demand on CBS All Access from 8 pm to 11 pm ET. The location hasn’t been disclosed yet.

CBS had to postpone the ACM Awards from April to September due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn't be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy's history," Damon Whiteside, ACM CEO, said in a statement.

He added: “First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville.”

The 2020 show will be held at three buildings in Nashville: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Keith Urban is hosting the 2020 ACM Awards.