CBS fires 'MacGyver' and 'Magnum P.I.' showrunner Peter Lenkov over alleged 'toxic work environment' claims

CBS has terminated Peter Lenkov, Fox News has learned.

The network fired the "Hawaii Five-0," "MacGyver," and "Magnum P.I." showrunner after completing an investigation into multiple claims that he allegedly "created a toxic work environment," according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), citing sources.

"Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing 'MacGyver' and 'Magnum P.I.,' and the studio has ended its relationship with him," a CBS TV Studios spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday.

"Monica Macer will be the showrunner on 'MacGyver' and Eric Guggenheim will run 'Magnum P.I.' Both are currently executive producers on their respective series. Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments. Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options," the statement continued.

It concluded: "We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action."

Lenkov said in his own statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better."

Citing sources,THR reported there were "at least three complaints" of Lenkov allegedly being "manipulative and abusive" on set. He also allegedly favored male employees on "Hawaii" by approving special works conditions for them but not treating the female actresses with the same respect, per the outlet.

Insiders also told THR that he allegedly spoke down to people in the writers' room, specifically women and people of color.

"He isn't racist or sexist or classist singularly — it's all of it," claimed a source to the outlet.

"He's anti-woman, anti-POC, anti-gay and everything you'd expect. But he'd also torture straight, white men if he felt like it," the source further alleged.

The firing of Lenkov is CBS' latest publicized problem with allegations of toxic work environments.

In October 2018, CBS fired “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Brad Kern after multiple allegations of misconduct were investigated by an outside counsel.

"We have ended Brad Kern's role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the studio," a CBS spokesperson told Fox News at the time.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that “Kern harassed and unfairly penalized women, repeatedly bullied a nursing mother and made racially insensitive statements,” among other claims.

CBS said that investigators did find evidence of “insensitive” and “offensive” comments, but none of any harassment or discrimination.

