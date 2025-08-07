Waterproof makeup that stays put through sweating and swimming

Waterproof makeup is a game-changer — especially if you want to stay streak-free during high-sweat workouts, humid beach days or impromptu swims. These formulas are engineered with ingredients that lock pigment in place, resisting breakdown from water, sweat and humidity. Whether you’re relying on sweat‑proof foundation or smudge‑proof mascara, these makeup products minimize touch-ups and let you stay fresh-faced all day.

Face

A flawless, waterproof makeup base is possible with one of these foundations, concealers or powders.

Make Up For Ever’s HD Skin waterproof foundation blends a breathable, hydrating formula with long‑wear performance, even in moist conditions. Ideal for travel, weddings or hot climates, it feels natural on the skin and resists transfer and breakdown. If you want to go the extra mile to ensure it stays put, try adding on a skin-blurring setting powder.

Great transfer-free formula: Urban Decay’s Face Bond foundation is self-setting (it relies on its film-forming formula to dry down without powder), and once set, it resists sweat and moisture with minimal transfer.

Great skin tint: While not a full-on foundation, the Hourglass Veil skin tint offers SPF protection, hydration, and anti-humidity coverage. It has a breathable, second-skin finish in 18 shades that’s ideal for hot, low-maintenance days.

Great concealer: Camouflage under-eye circles, wrinkles, dark spots and blemishes with this creamy, full-coverage concealer. It lasts for 24 hours, and it won’t settle into fine lines, smudge or run when introduced to moisture.

Lock your makeup in place with this mattifying waterproof setting spray from One/Size by Patrick Starrr. The formula sets a full face of makeup for up to 16 hours of smudge-free wear, and contains ingredients like green tea extract and witch hazel to tighten pores and absorb oil.

Great for 24-hour wear: Urban Decay’s fan-favorite All Nighter waterproof setting spray grips makeup in place for an entire day.

Eyes

Avoid smudged eyeliner and runny mascara with these waterproof formulas.

Waterproof mascara is a must for anyone who wants to avert a runny, smudge-y mess. Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High mascara is a fan favorite for its ability to stand up to humidity, sweat, tears and even dips in swimming pools — without smudging, flaking or causing dreaded raccoon eyes.

Great falsie-like volume: Essence’s Lash Princess offers dramatic volume and length in a waterproof formula. Its brush is designed to fan out lashes for a false-lash effect, all while resisting humidity and tears.

This popular waterproof liquid liner deserves a spot in your makeup bag. It’s impressive glide and staying power make it a great option for water activities or special events (like weddings) when the weather is warm.

Great eye pencil: This waterproof eyeliner is creamy, pigmented and won’t budge, even when at the gym or at the beach. It has a smooth glide that works well on the waterline or lash line, and the fact that it's retractable means you won’t have to worry about keeping a sharpener on hand.

Keep your eyebrows in place with this long-lasting brow pencil. Available in three shades — taupe, medium brown and rich brown — the pencil fills in sparse spots and helps groom or tame unruly hairs.

Great for laminated brows: For those who prefer a laminated look, this water-resistant tinted eyebrow gel will surely do the trick.

Lips

Ensure your lips stay perfect all day — through sips of water and coffee or swims in the pool — with these water-resistant liners, lipsticks and more.

This waterproof lip liner delivers pigment and definition that won’t feather into fine lines or fade each time you take a sip (or dip in the ocean). The ultra-creamy texture glides over lips smoothly and delivers a velvet-matte finish that can be worn alone or with your favorite lipstick or gloss.

This NARS lipstick doesn’t feather, fade or smudge for 10 hours. Take your pick between 17 bright colors in a cream-to-matte finish for bold impact every time. It’s transfer-resistant, so you can sip your coffee or go for a swim in peace. The brand also makes a pencil version for more precise application.

Great lip stain: For low-maintenance looks, this lip stain from Fenty Beauty imparts a popsicle-like tint that lasts for hours. It goes on slightly hydrating and temporarily tints the lips without smudging or transferring.