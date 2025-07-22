Protect your skin with these makeup products with SPF

Reapplying sunscreen over your makeup is not easy. That’s where makeup with SPF comes in. Get a flawless finish with crucial sun protection, all in one easy step. We’ve found 10 multitasking products that keep your skin healthy and your look polished, no matter where your day takes you.

Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB cream offers a multitude of skin benefits in one tube, including brightening, blurring and hydrating — plus SPF 30 for everyday protection. Its lightweight texture glides on like a moisturizer and blends into the skin for a sheer, natural finish. It works beautifully under powder (consider this one from Pur Beauty ) or concealer, allowing you to build up the coverage. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Designed with mature and sensitive skin in mind, this serum-foundation hybrid provides sun protection and a radiant finish that won't settle into fine lines. It has SPF 50 built in, offering broad-spectrum protection that exceeds that of most makeup products, along with vitamin B3 and a hydrating serum base. Don’t forget to pick up the concealer too.

With buildable coverage in 14 flexible shades, broad-spectrum SPF 50 and hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, this skin tint ticks off a lot of boxes. Use it to even out the look of redness, dark spots or breakouts while keeping your skin protected from the sun. Consider stocking up on the brand’s Resetting Mineral Powder Foundation , which is housed in a spill-proof stick, easy to reapply and mattifies the skin on contact.

This clean beauty favorite from ILIA is a serum, foundation and sunscreen in one. It provides light to medium coverage with a dewy finish in dozens of skin tones. It contains mineral SPF 40 and skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, squalane and hyaluronic acid. There’s no synthetic fragrance, making it ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. E.l.f.’s Halo Glow is also another similar option.

Lips often get overlooked when it comes to sun protection, but this pigmented lip tint from Tatcha makes SPF feel luxurious. It delivers a vibrant, creamy color enriched with silk protein for a soft, kissable feel plus SPF 25 to guard against sun damage and dryness. If you’re looking for a glossier finish, consider this similar option from Prequel .

Coola’s BB Cream offers sheer, buildable coverage with organic ingredients and a matte, airbrushed finish. The ingredient list contains plant-based actives and broad-spectrum SPF 30, making it ideal for those who prefer natural coverage without the use of chemicals. You might also consider Juice Beauty’s similar CC cream .

This trending lip oil is designed for versatile wear: it works alone for hydration, layered as an overnight mask or applied on top of lipstick for extra shine. It's praised as the "champagne of lip sunscreens" — offering nourishing balm benefits, a glossy finish without stickiness, lip-plumping serum performance and essential sun defense. Supergoop! makes a similar product that also shields against harmful blue light and pollution.

This multitasking CC cream is a fan favorite for its full coverage, anti-aging benefits and broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun protection. Developed with dermatologists, it’s packed with collagen, peptides, niacin and hyaluronic acid, making it a true skincare-makeup hybrid. It works well on all skin types, offers impressive coverage without feeling cakey and comes in a variety of undertones. E.l.f. Camo CC cream is also a good choice if you’re looking for a similar product but don’t want to spend quite as much.

This hydrating tinted gel-cream is perfect for dry or sensitive skin. It can be worn alone or layered with other products, but no matter how you wear it, it delivers a fresh, dewy finish. It comes in 20 shades that even out redness or dark spots while protecting the skin with SPF 30. If you want a little less dew in the T-zone, apply the brand’s famous loose mineral powder , which delivers a double dose of SPF protection.

