Beach bags that carry sunscreen, snacks and other summer essentials

A well-designed beach tote should be stylish and practical, with plenty of space to carry everything you need – from lunch and snacks to extra SPF, hats, towels, books and games.

Here are 10 beach bags to ensure everyone has a fun day in the sun.

This lightweight tote from Amazon is perfect for sandy beach days. The waterproof mesh material resists water and allows sand to fall through, keeping the interior clean. Its eight spacious pockets organize towels, sunscreen and water bottles. Away has a similar option with a zipper top.

Anthropologie’s striped canvas tote combines classic seaside style with practicality. Its sturdy canvas ensures durability, while the interior pocket secures smaller items. The bold stripes and leather accents add a chic touch, making it the ideal choice for fashion-forward beachgoers. If you like this style, L.L. Bean also makes this beach-worthy tote in a waterproof fabric that’s easy to wipe or rinse clean.

Known for its rugged durability, the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag is made from heavy-duty canvas, and is built to withstand everyday wear and tear. The open design allows easy access to your belongings, but if you prefer something a bit more secure, there is a zip-top iteration . It's available in various sizes and colors and customizable with a monogram.

Béis Travel’s Large Work Tote doubles as a beach bag, thanks to its roomy interior and water-resistant inner material. With multiple compartments for easy organization – including a padded laptop sleeve that can hold magazines or books – this bag seamlessly transitions from the office to the shore. Its sleek design and neutral tones ensure it’s as stylish as it is functional. The brand also makes a dedicated mesh beach tote .

Lands’ End’s multi-pocket tote does it all. It has plenty of pockets and can be worn as a crossbody, hand-carried or slipped through a luggage handle (thanks to a convertible trolley sleeve). The durable cotton fabric withstands water, sand and sunscreen, and a full zip-top keeps valuables tucked away and out of the sun. To keep your small items even more organized, consider adding these pouches .

This oversized tote by Scout is great for families. The water-resistant, lightweight fabric and structured design make it perfect for carrying towels, toys and snacks. The bold patterns add a touch of fun, and the bag’s ability to stand upright ensures easy packing and unpacking on busy beach days. You can also opt for the various colors and prints, some of which are discounted.

No beach day is complete without refreshing drinks and snacks. This insulated tote keeps your drinks and snacks chilled while providing ample room for other essentials. L.L. Bean also makes a cooler tote in durable canvas with a detachable shoulder strap for hands-free carrying.

This day tripper bag is both lightweight and splash-proof, making it ideal for beachgoers who want to keep their belongings dry. Its roomy interior fits all the essentials and the durable material ensures it’ll last over the years. You can also grab the brand’s coordinating zippered pouch to stash small items.

