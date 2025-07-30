Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Find your next beauty favorite on Amazon – new products from Estée Lauder to BareMinerals

Enhance your beauty routine with moisture-boosting serums and hydrating masks

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Elevate your summer look with these new beauty must-haves and trending essentials, all from prestige brands available to shop on Amazon.

Elevate your summer look with these new beauty must-haves and trending essentials, all from prestige brands available to shop on Amazon. (iStock)

Embrace the vibrant energy of summer with a refreshed beauty routine. Amazon is launching trending beauty products to enhance your natural glow. Discover fresh releases from brands like Estée Lauder, BareMinerals, Laneige and Milk Makeup, alongside everyday favorites from e.l.f. Cosmetics, NYX and Billie.

Amazon is also featuring new arrivals from innovators like Olive & June, Uncommon Beauty, Thrive Causemetics and Wander Beauty. Find all of summer's trending beauty launches in one place — shop them now on Amazon.

 You can get your new beauty picks delivered overnight by signing up for a Prime membership

Billie AHA deodorant: on sale for $10.49 (19% off)

Original price: $12.99

This deodorant is free of irritants and suitable for sensitive skin.

This deodorant is free of irritants and suitable for sensitive skin. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $7.49

This Billie AHA Deodorant in Tidal Rose scent uses a pH-adjusting multi-acid blend (including lactic, mandelic and salicylic acids) to fight odors. It is formulated without the addition of aluminum and baking soda, so it is suitable for sensitive skin.

EltaMD UV skin recovery face sunscreen SPF 50: $52

Tone down redness with this recovery face sunscreen.

Tone down redness with this recovery face sunscreen. (Amazon)

Amazon $52

The EltaMD UV Skin Recovery Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 50 is specifically designed to address sensitive skin, redness and barrier repair.  

PROTECT YOUR SKIN WITH THESE MAKEUP PRODUCTS WITH SPF

Laneige lip sleeping mask: $24

Keep your lips hydrated with this overnight treatment.

Keep your lips hydrated with this overnight treatment. (Amazon)

Amazon $24 $16.80

Grab the viral Laneige lip sleeping mask in the new murumuru butter flavor. This beloved overnight treatment deeply hydrates and softens dry, flaky lips. Its rich, balm-like texture works while you sleep to create a protective moisture barrier.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water cleanser: $19.99

This formula quickly and gently removes makeup (even waterproof) without irritation.

This formula quickly and gently removes makeup (even waterproof) without irritation. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is a staple in the beauty industry for its gentle, skin-respecting formula. It is nonetheless highly effective at lifting away makeup, dirt and impurities without the need for harsh rubbing or rinsing.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair face serum: $55

This little brown bottle is a go-to product. 

This little brown bottle is a go-to product.  (Amazon)

Amazon $55

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair face serum is a timeless favorite that delivers intense hydration to help rejuvenate the skin overnight, while also providing eight-hour antioxidant protection to defend the skin against environmental stressors.

ELEMIS pro-collagen cleansing balm makeup remover: $69

Try this deep cleanser for super-soft, radiant skin.  

Try this deep cleanser for super-soft, radiant skin.   (Amazon)

Amazon $69

The ELEMIS pro-collagen cleansing balm facial cleanser and makeup remover begins as a solid balm that melts into a silky cleansing oil, dissolving makeup (even waterproof), daily pollutants and impurities from the skin. When water is added, it emulsifies into a hydrating milky lather that rinses clean without stripping the skin.  

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim eye masks: $26

Use these eye masks to reduce under-eye puffiness.

Use these eye masks to reduce under-eye puffiness. (Amazon)

Amazon $26

Use Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks to address common concerns like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and dryness. The gold-foil masks are formulated with hydrating ingredients to help brighten, hydrate, soothe and de-puff the under-eye area.

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum: on sale for $38.99 (20% off)

Original price: $48.99

Use this serum to help improve overall skin radiance and reduce the appearance of discoloration.

Use this serum to help improve overall skin radiance and reduce the appearance of discoloration. (Amazon)

Amazon $48.99 $21.41

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum contains a stable and generally well-tolerated form of vitamin C, along with vitamin E and aloe vera. This brand is an Amazon favorite for brightening and improving skin tone.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser: on sale for $15.48 (14% off)

Original price: $17.99

This cleanser won't disrupt your skin's delicate moisture balance.

This cleanser won't disrupt your skin's delicate moisture balance. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99 $15.48

Use the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser on normal to dry skin, including sensitive and eczema-prone skin. This cleanser helps to restore and maintain the skin's protective function, keeping moisture in and irritants out.

REFRESH YOUR WARDROBE WITH DEALS ON WOMEN'S ATHLETIC APPAREL, SUNDRESSES, SWIMWEAR AND MORE

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer: $38

This makeup primer is suitable for all skin types.

This makeup primer is suitable for all skin types. (Amazon)

Amazon $38

The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, formulated with hyaluronic acid is a silicone-free gel primer that creates a grippy base to lock makeup in place for up to 12 hours. The formula uses blue agave extract to create a tacky surface on the skin, which prevents foundation and other face makeup from sliding, caking or fading.

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15: $39

This powder foundation is suitable for a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin.

This powder foundation is suitable for a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin. (Amazon)

Amazon $39

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 features a simple, clean ingredient list, making it suitable for a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin. It is made with only five clean, vegan mineral ingredients. The foundation pigments and physical sunscreens providing SPF 15 protection.

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm: $9

Boost your lips with this buildable lip balm. 

Boost your lips with this buildable lip balm.  (Amazon)

Amazon $9

Try the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm for a hydrating, tinted lip balm that gives your lips a high-gloss shine and deep nourishment. It is formulated with a 10% blend of nourishing butters, including shea butter, mango butter and cocoa butter to moisturize and condition dry lips.

Olive & June Super Stick Mani Press-On Nails: $9.49

Try these easy-to-use press-on nails.

Try these easy-to-use press-on nails. (Amazon)

Amazon $9.49

Try the Olive & June super stick mani press-on nails when you are in a pinch and have no time for a manicure. These press-ons feature patented adhesive tabs for up to seven days of wear, eliminating the need for glue.  

Uncommon Beauty Body Oil: $38

Keep skin feeling supple with this oil.

Keep skin feeling supple with this oil. (Amazon)

Amazon $38

The Uncommon Beauty Body Oil features a rich blend of oils like sunflower, coconut, seabuckthorn, jojoba, olive and more. This combination aims to replenish moisture, smooth and protect the skin and calm stressed or sensitive areas.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil: $30

This eyeliner goes on easily and stays on.

This eyeliner goes on easily and stays on. (Amazon)

Amazon $30

Try the Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil if you are looking for a high-performance eyeliner that is waterproof and smudge-proof. This ultra-creamy pencil glides on effortlessly, with color that sets in roughly 30 to 60 seconds.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.