Find your next beauty favorite on Amazon – new products from Estée Lauder to BareMinerals

Embrace the vibrant energy of summer with a refreshed beauty routine. Amazon is launching trending beauty products to enhance your natural glow. Discover fresh releases from brands like Estée Lauder, BareMinerals, Laneige and Milk Makeup, alongside everyday favorites from e.l.f. Cosmetics, NYX and Billie.

Amazon is also featuring new arrivals from innovators like Olive & June, Uncommon Beauty, Thrive Causemetics and Wander Beauty. Find all of summer's trending beauty launches in one place — shop them now on Amazon.

You can get your new beauty picks delivered overnight by signing up for a Prime membership.

Original price: $12.99

This Billie AHA Deodorant in Tidal Rose scent uses a pH-adjusting multi-acid blend (including lactic, mandelic and salicylic acids) to fight odors. It is formulated without the addition of aluminum and baking soda, so it is suitable for sensitive skin.

The EltaMD UV Skin Recovery Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 50 is specifically designed to address sensitive skin, redness and barrier repair.

PROTECT YOUR SKIN WITH THESE MAKEUP PRODUCTS WITH SPF

Grab the viral Laneige lip sleeping mask in the new murumuru butter flavor. This beloved overnight treatment deeply hydrates and softens dry, flaky lips. Its rich, balm-like texture works while you sleep to create a protective moisture barrier.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is a staple in the beauty industry for its gentle, skin-respecting formula. It is nonetheless highly effective at lifting away makeup, dirt and impurities without the need for harsh rubbing or rinsing.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair face serum is a timeless favorite that delivers intense hydration to help rejuvenate the skin overnight, while also providing eight-hour antioxidant protection to defend the skin against environmental stressors.

The ELEMIS pro-collagen cleansing balm facial cleanser and makeup remover begins as a solid balm that melts into a silky cleansing oil, dissolving makeup (even waterproof), daily pollutants and impurities from the skin. When water is added, it emulsifies into a hydrating milky lather that rinses clean without stripping the skin.

Use Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks to address common concerns like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and dryness. The gold-foil masks are formulated with hydrating ingredients to help brighten, hydrate, soothe and de-puff the under-eye area.

Original price: $48.99

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum contains a stable and generally well-tolerated form of vitamin C, along with vitamin E and aloe vera. This brand is an Amazon favorite for brightening and improving skin tone.

Original price: $17.99

Use the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser on normal to dry skin, including sensitive and eczema-prone skin. This cleanser helps to restore and maintain the skin's protective function, keeping moisture in and irritants out.

REFRESH YOUR WARDROBE WITH DEALS ON WOMEN'S ATHLETIC APPAREL, SUNDRESSES, SWIMWEAR AND MORE

The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, formulated with hyaluronic acid is a silicone-free gel primer that creates a grippy base to lock makeup in place for up to 12 hours. The formula uses blue agave extract to create a tacky surface on the skin, which prevents foundation and other face makeup from sliding, caking or fading.

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 features a simple, clean ingredient list, making it suitable for a wide range of skin types, including sensitive skin. It is made with only five clean, vegan mineral ingredients. The foundation pigments and physical sunscreens providing SPF 15 protection.

Try the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm for a hydrating, tinted lip balm that gives your lips a high-gloss shine and deep nourishment. It is formulated with a 10% blend of nourishing butters, including shea butter, mango butter and cocoa butter to moisturize and condition dry lips.

Try the Olive & June super stick mani press-on nails when you are in a pinch and have no time for a manicure. These press-ons feature patented adhesive tabs for up to seven days of wear, eliminating the need for glue.

The Uncommon Beauty Body Oil features a rich blend of oils like sunflower, coconut, seabuckthorn, jojoba, olive and more. This combination aims to replenish moisture, smooth and protect the skin and calm stressed or sensitive areas.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Try the Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil if you are looking for a high-performance eyeliner that is waterproof and smudge-proof. This ultra-creamy pencil glides on effortlessly, with color that sets in roughly 30 to 60 seconds.