Protect your skin from head to toe with these top sunscreens

For any summer activity — whether lounging poolside, hiking or playing sports — sunscreen is your most important accessory. It protects against UVA and UVB rays, which contribute to sunburns, long-term skin damage and increased cancer risk. Dermatologists recommend using broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, reapplying every two hours (or more frequently after swimming or sweating).

Here are 7 sunscreens to stash in your beach bag or backpack for optimal sun protection this summer.

Mineral Sunscreens versus Chemical Sunscreens

Sunscreen is available in two main types — mineral (also known as physical) and chemical. Mineral sunscreens rely on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which deflect the sun’s rays away from the skin (like a shield). It is generally more suitable for those with sensitive skin. However, these formulas can leave a white cast due to zinc oxide’s white hue.

Chemical sunscreens contain chemical compounds — like avobenzone, oxybenzone, and octinoxate — that absorb the UV rays into the skin and release them back out via heat. These tend to be clear (and more ideal for daily wear), but need about 20 minutes to become effective.

Face Sunscreens

What we love : This compact sunscreen stick won’t leak or spill in your bag and helps touch up SPF protection throughout the day.

: This compact sunscreen stick won’t leak or spill in your bag and helps touch up SPF protection throughout the day. What to be aware of: It can be harder to spread than lotion formulas, especially when the skin is wet or sweaty.

This clear sunscreen stick contains SPF 60 sun protection that’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Easy to apply and then reapply, the miniature stick tucks into beach bags or backpacks and takes up minimal space. It dries instantly without a white cast and contains antioxidants like vitamin C and E for optimal skin health. If you prefer a rub-in formula, the brand makes a similar lotion .

​​ BEACH BAGS THAT CARRY SUNSCREEN, SNACKS AND OTHER SUMMER ESSENTIALS

What we love : Hybrid formula offers the best of both worlds: good sun protection without a white cast.

: Hybrid formula offers the best of both worlds: good sun protection without a white cast. What to be aware of: Reapplication is necessary after getting wet.

Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this EltaMD sunscreen is lightweight and noncomedogenic. Once applied, it helps to calm redness while offering reliable sun protection. Just keep in mind that you must reapply after swimming or sweating a lot, as the formula isn’t water-resistant. If you prefer a mist instead, the brand's spray formula goes on clear and dries without feeling sticky.

What we love : This mineral option is great for acne-prone or oily skin since it’s lightweight and won’t clog pores.

: This mineral option is great for acne-prone or oily skin since it’s lightweight and won’t clog pores. What to be aware of: It could be more hydrating.

This mineral lotion is feather-light and oil-free, leaning on antioxidants, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to shield the sun. It’s gentle on all skin types and won’t clog pores — ideal for daily use from head to toe. Those with dry skin may want to consider this ultra-hydrating formula .

PREPARE FOR YOUR NEXT BEACH TRIP WITH THESE ESSENTIALS

What we love : This SPF 50 features a hybrid formula in 14 different hues and acts as a skin tint to even out the look of your skin tone.

: This SPF 50 features a hybrid formula in 14 different hues and acts as a skin tint to even out the look of your skin tone. What to be aware of: Can be tricky to blend if not done immediately after application.

This hybrid SPF formula relies on a blend of zinc oxide (mineral) and chemical filters for robust protection and comes in 14 different shades for light, buildable coverage that can help even out the look of redness and minor imperfections. Makeup layers nicely on top of it, but you could also wear it by itself for a "my skin but better" look. The brand also makes a completely clear version .

Body Sunscreens

What we love : This spray has an SPF rating of 70 and dries quickly.

: This spray has an SPF rating of 70 and dries quickly. What to be aware of: It has an artificial smell that may bother some.

This SPF 70 mist goes on clear, dries fast, smells like peaches and is packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and E. The water-resistant formula is ideal for reapplication and quick coverage during long periods outdoors. Don’t forget to protect often-overlooked areas like the hair and scalp with this nifty mist , explicitly designed for the sensitive skin on your hairline and where your hair parts.

GOLF APPAREL TO LEVEL UP YOUR LOOK AT THE LINKS

What we love : Water-resistant formula is designed to stay through sweat, heat and water for up to 80 minutes.

: Water-resistant formula is designed to stay through sweat, heat and water for up to 80 minutes. What to be aware of: Clear sprays are notoriously difficult to ensure even and adequate coverage.

A trusted crowd-pleaser, this Coppertone sport spray is fast-drying, affordable and easy to apply. Its high SPF and water-resistance make it a solid choice for family trips, sports or beach days without breaking the bank. Sprays can be tricky to apply evenly — especially when they’re clear — so if you’d rather have a lotion, this Blue Lizard lotion is a safe bet.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $23.99

What we love : This body lotion contains SPF for soft, well-protected skin.

: This body lotion contains SPF for soft, well-protected skin. What to be aware of: It has a strong tropical scent that isn’t for everyone.