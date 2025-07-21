Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Protect your skin from head to toe with these top sunscreens

Keep your skin protected during every activity

By Jené Luciani Sena , Caitlyn Martyn
Sunscreen is key to protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Before you hit the beach, trail or ballpark this summer, check out these 7 sunscreens to keep you safe and protected.

For any summer activity — whether lounging poolside, hiking or playing sports — sunscreen is your most important accessory. It protects against UVA and UVB rays, which contribute to sunburns, long-term skin damage and increased cancer risk. Dermatologists recommend using broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, reapplying every two hours (or more frequently after swimming or sweating). 

Here are 7 sunscreens to stash in your beach bag or backpack for optimal sun protection this summer. 

Mineral Sunscreens versus Chemical Sunscreens

Sunscreen is available in two main types — mineral (also known as physical) and chemical. Mineral sunscreens rely on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which deflect the sun’s rays away from the skin (like a shield). It is generally more suitable for those with sensitive skin. However, these formulas can leave a white cast due to zinc oxide’s white hue. 

Chemical sunscreens contain chemical compounds — like avobenzone, oxybenzone, and octinoxate — that absorb the UV rays into the skin and release them back out via heat. These tend to be clear (and more ideal for daily wear), but need about 20 minutes to become effective. 

Face Sunscreens 

Neutrogena sheer SPF 60 face stick: $10.88

This sheer facial stick makes application (and reapplication) simple. 

  • What we love: This compact sunscreen stick won’t leak or spill in your bag and helps touch up SPF protection throughout the day.
  • What to be aware of: It can be harder to spread than lotion formulas, especially when the skin is wet or sweaty.

This clear sunscreen stick contains SPF 60 sun protection that’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Easy to apply and then reapply, the miniature stick tucks into beach bags or backpacks and takes up minimal space. It dries instantly without a white cast and contains antioxidants like vitamin C and E for optimal skin health. If you prefer a rub-in formula, the brand makes a similar lotion.

EltaMD UV clear SPF 46: $43

Formulated with skin care ingredients like niacinamide, this sunscreen is great for acne-prone and sensitive skin. 

  • What we love: Hybrid formula offers the best of both worlds: good sun protection without a white cast.
  • What to be aware of: Reapplication is necessary after getting wet.

Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this EltaMD sunscreen is lightweight and noncomedogenic. Once applied, it helps to calm redness while offering reliable sun protection. Just keep in mind that you must reapply after swimming or sweating a lot, as the formula isn’t water-resistant. If you prefer a mist instead, the brand's spray formula goes on clear and dries without feeling sticky. 

La Roche‑Posay SPF 50 lotion: $25.97

This lotion is packed with antioxidants and minerals to protect against UVA/UVB rays. 

  • What we love: This mineral option is great for acne-prone or oily skin since it’s lightweight and won’t clog pores.
  • What to be aware of: It could be more hydrating.

This mineral lotion is feather-light and oil-free, leaning on antioxidants, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to shield the sun. It’s gentle on all skin types and won’t clog pores — ideal for daily use from head to toe. Those with dry skin may want to consider this ultra-hydrating formula

Supergoop! Protectint: $44

This SPF 50 has a natural, second-skin finish that hides redness, dark spots and blemishes. 

  • What we love: This SPF 50 features a hybrid formula in 14 different hues and acts as a skin tint to even out the look of your skin tone.
  • What to be aware of: Can be tricky to blend if not done immediately after application.

This hybrid SPF formula relies on a blend of zinc oxide (mineral) and chemical filters for robust protection and comes in 14 different shades for light, buildable coverage that can help even out the look of redness and minor imperfections. Makeup layers nicely on top of it, but you could also wear it by itself for a "my skin but better" look. The brand also makes a completely clear version.

Body Sunscreens

Coola clear mist SPF 70: $28

This sunscreen mist goes on clear, dries fast, smells like peaches and is packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and E. 

  • What we love: This spray has an SPF rating of 70 and dries quickly.
  • What to be aware of: It has an artificial smell that may bother some.

This SPF 70 mist goes on clear, dries fast, smells like peaches and is packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and E. The water-resistant formula is ideal for reapplication and quick coverage during long periods outdoors. Don’t forget to protect often-overlooked areas like the hair and scalp with this nifty mist, explicitly designed for the sensitive skin on your hairline and where your hair parts. 

Coppertone SPF 50 sport spray: $8.88

This sport sunscreen spray is fast-drying, easily accessible and even easier to apply. 

  • What we love: Water-resistant formula is designed to stay through sweat, heat and water for up to 80 minutes.
  • What to be aware of: Clear sprays are notoriously difficult to ensure even and adequate coverage.

A trusted crowd-pleaser, this Coppertone sport spray is fast-drying, affordable and easy to apply. Its high SPF and water-resistance make it a solid choice for family trips, sports or beach days without breaking the bank. Sprays can be tricky to apply evenly — especially when they’re clear — so if you’d rather have a lotion, this Blue Lizard lotion is a safe bet. 

Sun Bum SPF 50 body lotion: on sale for $19.99 (17% off)

Original price: $23.99

This formula is a cross between your favorite body lotion and broad-spectrum SPF. 

  • What we love: This body lotion contains SPF for soft, well-protected skin.
  • What to be aware of: It has a strong tropical scent that isn’t for everyone.

A tropical-scented lotion with broad-spectrum chemical filters and vitamin E to nourish skin, this Sun Bum SPF is easy to apply, non-greasy and suitable for everyday use. It’s a great all-purpose sunscreen that combines skincare benefits with strong protection. Banana Boat makes a great rub-in lotion, too.

