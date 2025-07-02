Best Prime Day bargains: top deals less than $100

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Beginning July 8th and running through July 11th, you can find deals on just about everything. From tech deals like discount TVs and Apple devices, to home and outdoor sales, chances are, you’ll find what you’re looking for at a lower price.

If you’re looking to stick to a budget while you shop, we’ve lined up some of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals for less than $100. There are tools, personal care items, sleep must-haves and more on sale right now.

Make sure you're an Amazon Prime member to secure these deals. You can join or start a 30-day free trial today.

Original price: $179

DeWalt’s orbital sander is a powerful battery-operated sander that’s easy to use. The texturized rubber grip is comfortable and helps you apply better pressure as you sand. There’s a small dust bag attached that collects dust as you work. You can also connect the sander to DeWalt dust collectors for even easier clean-up.

Check out Amazon’s large variety of home improvement deals happening now for Prime Day.

Original price: $134

Drive up to 420 nails per charge with the Craftsman brad nailer. The fully cordless design functions without the need for gas cartridges or air compressors. It’s a lightweight brad nailer that’s ideal for long-term use, whether you’re working on DIY projects, putting up drywall or redoing a roof.

Original price: $129.99

Clean your whole home, from carpets to wood floors, with a BLACK+DECKER cordless stick vacuum. With a runtime of 44 minutes, you don’t need to worry about needing to recharge in between rooms. The vacuum adjusts suction power automatically to match your floor type, which also helps to optimize runtime. A pet owner's dream, this vacuum has an anti-tangle brush bar that picks up pet hair easily.

Original price: $99.99

A Waterpik Sensonic electric toothbrush has three brushing modes: clean, for everyday use, stain removal and gum care. The brush head is designed to clean hard-to-reach areas, helping to prevent gingivitis and cavities. A single charge lasts up to four weeks, and there’s a two-minute timer built in to help you brush better.

Original price: $129.99

The Sony ULT Filed 1 Bluetooth speaker can go with you anywhere. It’s waterproof, so it can double as a shower speaker, or you can take it on beach trips or tailgating. It’s rustproof, dustproof and shockproof, with up to 12 hours of uninterrupted playtime on a full charge. This speaker is truly a surround sound experience, so there’s no worrying that the sound can’t keep up with all the adventures you’re going on.

Find other tech deals happening now for Amazon Prime Day.

Original price: $129.99

Instant Pot has a four-quart air fryer that can fry, boil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. There are customizable options for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more. The smart touchscreen displays each stage of cooking, and the whole pot preheats almost instantly.

Original price: $139.95

Nespresso’s Vertuo Pop+ is an adorable, limited-edition instant espresso maker that’ll get you your coffee quickly. It won’t take up a ton of space, but it delivers delicious espresso with compatible Nespresso pods. There are five different cup sizes and the machine heats up in just 30 seconds.

Original price: $119.99

When you get a ZINUS green tea cooling memory foam mattress, you’re investing in a better night of sleep. Topped with soothing gel memory foam, the mattress will keep you cool and cozy while you sleep. The memory foam also helps relieve pressure on your joints by conforming to the shape of your body. A green tea and charcoal infusion keeps your mattress fresh for years.

Original price: $99

Get better neck support with the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR neck pillow. It’s designed to provide luxurious support that relieves pressure, helping you avoid painful muscle aches. The pillow retains its shape when you’re not sleeping on it, making it a long-lasting option.

Original price: $102.98

An Echo Show is your hub for all your Alexa devices. The helpful screen allows you to see the answer to your questions, stream videos, make calls and control your other Alexa tech. This bundle includes a Smart Color bulb that connects to the Show and can be screwed into any lamp or recess lighting port. You can use your voice to control the light bulb, which changes colors and can be set to a schedule.

Original price: $139.99

Protect your home with a Ring doorbell and indoor camera. You’ll receive real-time alerts when someone is at the door or motion is detected in your home. You can set up package alerts to ensure you never miss a package. Setting up your Ring doorbell is easy, taking just minutes. Easily connect to Alexa to hear custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch videos with Echo Show and manage other Alexa-enabled devices.