11 organic mattresses that can help you breathe easier and sleep better

Unlike conventional mattresses, which are often laden with synthetic materials and chemical treatments, organic mattresses are crafted from natural, eco-friendly materials and products that promote a healthier sleeping environment. When you’re looking to get a better night’s sleep, switching to an organic mattress may be the answer.

These mattresses not only reduce your exposure to harmful toxins and allergens but also offer superior breathability and comfort, without sacrificing on support. Check out these 11 mattresses that prioritize organic and vegan materials, creating a place for you to sleep restfully throughout the night.

Original price: $1,000

Silk & Snow’s organic mattress is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified in every way. Made with organic latex, organic cotton, organic wool and durable spring coils, the bed is designed to let you breathe while still offering proper support.

Original price: $2,099

The Saatva Classis mattress has a luxurious three-inch Euro mattress topper that makes it extra comfortable and pressure-relieving. Paired with lumbar zone technology that promotes healthy spinal alignment, you can stop dealing with back pain when you choose the Saatva Classic. The whole mattress is covered with a naturally hypoallergenic organic cotton that provides a cooling night’s sleep, great for the hot sleeper.

Original price: $3,399

Dealing with back aches? The Saatva Zenhaven latex mattress has a five-zone organic latex foam that offers superior pressure point relief, helping to ease frequent back and neck pain. It’s also unique in that it has a flippable, dual-sided design with different levels of firmness, so you can choose what’s best for you on any given night.

Original price: $2,099

Designed and completely made in the US, the Nolah Natural mattress is made from a responsive natural latex foam that moves with your body, promoting high-quality sleep. The tri-zone coils are also made from recycled steel, and the whole mattress is GREENGUARD Gold certified.

Avocado is known for its well-made, natural mattresses, and the Eco organic mattress is no different. The hybrid mattress has 1,000 individually pocked coils and organic latex for a medium firmness. It’s also made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool for a breathable sleep.

Original price: $1,399

For a completely vegan mattress made with no animal byproducts, go with the Avocado vegan mattress. It’s a hybrid mattress that’s similar to the Eco organic mattress, but it’s made without wool. It’s made from the same GOTS-certified organic cotton and latex and includes over 1,400 support coils that provide added support.

Avocado’s affordable organic crib mattress is made with organic cotton, wool and latex. The dual-sided design allows the mattress to grow with your child. It has one side designed for infants and one designed for toddlers.

Happsy’s organic mattress is an organic bed-in-a-box that’s available in medium, firm or plush. It’s made without flame retardants, polyurethane foam, fiberglass, formaldehyde or glues, so it’s fully organic and made only from the healthiest materials.

Free from toxic coil adhesives and glues, the Nautrepedic Serenade organic hybrid mattress is made from organic latex, providing a healthier sleep. The mattress is 100% GOTS-certified, from the cotton to the wool that fills it.

Original price: $699

Get an affordable, cooling mattress when you choose the EGOHOME 14-inch mattress. The mattress has graphene technology and is copper infused, creating a cool, healthy and clean sleep. The black color also keeps stains from showing and the 14-inches of foam offers stellar support for every type of sleeper.

Side sleepers have left great reviews for the Tulo Bamboo green tea memory foam mattress. The cloud-like feel of the mattress is ideal for any type of sleeper, however. The hollow-celled bamboo threads and the stretch knit cover allow for better airflow, while the green tea oil in the memory foam fights germs for a longer-lasting mattress.