Make your house cozier this winter with these 9 products

Winter is a great time to slow down and relax, whether that means reading a good book in a comfortable reading corner or sitting back and binging your favorite show, surrounded by blankets. You can easily turn your home into a cozy paradise with a few easy additions to each room.

Add some warm blankets to your bed, throw some soft pillows on the coach and switch out your bright light for warm lamps. Once you add these cozy products to your space, your home will be the place you can’t wait to get back to.

An abundance of throw pillows will turn your living room into a cozy place to relax. Choose fuzzy pillows and you’ll be even more comfortable. Anthropologie has faux fur pillows that come in nine different colors, so you can choose pillows that match your current living room aesthetic. You can also get a fuzzy body pillow from Amazon that’ll fit perfectly on your bed or couch.

Warm lighting can transform any room into a comforting paradise. This floor lamp from Amazon has three different light settings, so you can customize the feel. For a table lamp that provides a cozy feel, this orange mushroom lamp will do the job. It’s unique shape and color will bathe any room in a comforting orange light.

Soft, oversized blankets for your bed can help you relax in a comfortable atmosphere at the end of a long day. A Bedsure king-sized blanket is soft, fuzzy and giant, so you’ll fall asleep in no time. The aptly named Coma Inducer oversized comforter is a heavyweight, puffy blanket that’s stylish and extremely comfortable.

Keeping throw blankets all over the house is a great way to create a cozy environment. There are different types of throws for every kind of person. Amazon has affordable sherpa throw blankets in over a dozen patterns, L.L. Bean has classic fisherman-cabled fleece throws and Wayfair has chunky knit throws in a variety of colors.

A faux sheepskin rug adds comforting textures to whichever room it’s in. A sheepskin rug from Amazon is a small, affordable throw that’s soft to the touch. You can choose from dozens of colors or go with classic white. Wayfair has a large sheepskin rug that also comes in a variety of colors and shapes.

Thermal curtains trap the heat in your home and stop drafts. Amazon has 100% thermal blackout curtains. Choose from over a few dozen colors and keep your home nice and warm. You can also get velvet thermal curtains from Wayfair. They create a cozy feel while trapping heat.

Reading is a favorite pastime of anyone stuck inside all winter, so creating a reading nook is a surefire way to create a cozy spot in your home. Amazon has a reading pillow that has a memory foam back, arms and head pillow. Just lay the pillow anywhere you want to read, and it creates a chair for you to relax in.

An oversized giant bean bag also makes a great reading chair. Get a bean bag in beige, black or green from Amazon. It’s made from a comfortable corduroy material and large enough to fully recline while you’re reading.

Make your bed a sanctuary you want to relax in with the help of flannel sheets. A set of plaid Eddie Bauer flannel sheets adds to the cozy vibe you’re looking for. In the set, you get a fitted sheet, top sheet and two pillowcases. A pair of L.L. Bean flannel sheets will also keep your bed plenty warm, helping you sleep comfortably during the cold winter months.

A sofa cover can completely transform your living room. This beautiful Chenille sofa slipcover can create a modern but cozy atmosphere. You can choose from green, orange, brown, black or gray for the design on the blanket. Create a vintage look in your living room with a boho sofa cover, which comes in dozens of colors and patterns.