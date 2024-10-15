Stay toasty with these 8 bedding picks that will keep you warm all winter long

Cold winter nights can mean less restful sleep if you’re not warm enough. The right warm bedding can make all the difference between shivering and snuggling into a deep, restorative sleep.

From flannel sheets to heavyweight duvets, the bedding picks on this list are designed with comfort and warmth in mind.

Choosing the right sleep essentials is about more than just thread count and patterns. It’s about materials and creating layers that work in harmony to create a haven of warmth. Create your own oasis with the help of these eight products.

Original price: $47.99

Slipping into bed just to be met with freezing cold sheets isn’t the best way to get a good night’s sleep. Flannel sheets provide warm, soft sheets that keep your bed nice and warm.

You can find flannel Eddie Bauer sheets on Amazon with different festive patters. L.L. Bean has flannel sheets in three different plaids, and Bed, Bath & Beyond has winter-themed flannel sheets.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these costumes sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Down comforters are big, bulky comforters, often filled with feathers that trap heat and make your bed extremely comfortable. They’re also heavy blankets that can help ease you into sleep. The Cosybay down comforter from Amazon is an affordable option.

You can spring for a more luxurious option with this down comforter from Brooklinen. You can select the heat you want with lightweight, all-season and ultra-warm options.

SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT WITH THESE 5 VIRAL BEDROOM FINDS

Original price: $132.99

Soft blankets create a cozy, very warm environment when you’re sleeping. If that’s what you’re looking for, a sherpa-lined comforter will be your dream come true. This comforter from Amazon comes in a handsome plaid, but you can select from several solid colors as well. Walmart also has sherpa-lined comforters in black and grays.

Heat your bed from the bottom with a heated mattress pad. For the warmest sleep you’ve ever experienced, just turn on the mattress pad a few minutes before you go to bed, and you’ll be greeted by a toasty oasis. You can find heated mattress pads at Amazon or Walmart.

Creating a warm bed involves layers, and one of those layers should be a soft fleece throw. This fleece throw from Amazon comes in over a dozen colors and is water-repellant. Want a plaid option? L.L. Bean has blue, gray and red plaid sherpa-lined fleece throws.

10 GADGETS TO HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER

Original price: $260

A wool mattress pad has a fuzzy, wool top that’s not only warm, but makes your mattress soft and luxurious. Find wool mattress pads on Wayfair or at the Vermont Country Store.

Original price: $94.99

The only thing that makes a weighted blanket more comfortable is a soft lining. An Uttermara queen-size weighted blanket from Amazon has a soft sherpa side and equally soft fleece side. Bearaby has a chunky knit weighted blanket that’s soft, stylish and has a customizable weight.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $144.99

To complete your bedding, a quilt on top is both decorative and helps trap heat. You can find a rustic green and blue plaid quilt from Wayfair or get a bright-colored quilt from L.L. Bean.