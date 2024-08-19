10 cozy blankets to curl up with this fall

Fall brings the scent of pumpkin spice, apple pie, football, days at the pumpkin patch and dozens of other cozy, feel-good activities. When you want to curl up on the couch and binge-watch your favorite fall TV shows and all the Halloween movies, you need a good blanket to sit under.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer the softest blanket or a lightweight blanket, there’s something for everyone on this list. They’re all fall-themed options that are ideal for snuggling up under or having out as decor.

Original price: $139.99

Like the look of a fur blanket, but want a vegan option? A faux rabbit fur blanket from Wayfair is ideal. It’s incredibly soft and has some weight to it for added warmth on cool fall days.

Original price: $23.79

A lightweight boho throw blanket is equal parts comfortable and decorative. It looks nice on any couch or bed and is lightweight enough for early fall when it’s still a little warm.

Original price: $33.14

Fall means it’s time to break out all your plaid and flannel clothes and decor. Add an Eddie Bauer plaid blanket, in a handful of different plaid patterns, to your collection. They’re sherpa-lined blankets, so they’re luxuriously soft while still giving you the plaid pattern that is classic for fall.

Get an affordable, soft lightweight blanket that has a very fall leaf and acorn pattern. Ideal for one person hanging out on the couch, this autumn throw is less expensive than most and helps add some fall decor to any room in your house.

Chunky knit blankets are some of the warmest, stylish blankets around. Choose from classic fall colors like orange, cream and various greens, and blend your blanket in with all your other fall decorations.

Original price: $66.99

Whether you’re sleeping in your tent or reading a book on your couch, this forest woven blanket from Bed Bath & Beyond can keep you warm. Made from cotton, it is comfortable but not scratchy. It has moose, bears and eagles, perfect for the nature-lover.

Grab one of Connecticut Home Company’s faux fur blankets for everyone in the family. You’ll pay just over $20 for one, but the blanket feels like it should cost three times that amount.

Original price: $79

A woven fall quilt has all the best things about fall pictured on a fleece blanket. With sunflowers, pumpkins and leaves interspersed with fall patterns and colors, this blanket will look great draped over your couch.

On crisp fall nights, nothing beats a heated blanket. Choose from one of five plaid colors and celebrate the season under a toasty, soft blanket. It’s a durable blanket with extra layers of fleece for even more added warmth.

Keep things simple with an orange fleece blanket with pumpkins dotted throughout. This blanket is soft, fluffy and will last a long time, no matter how many times you wash it.