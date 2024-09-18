Expand / Collapse search
9 heat-saving items you need to keep your heat bill down now that it's getting cold

Pay less for heat this year with a few cost-saving items

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Help your home stay warm without breaking the bank. 

Help your home stay warm without breaking the bank.

As fall and winter slowly roll in, suddenly you’re on the hook for a giant heating bill. Keeping warm shouldn't mean burning through your savings. Before the chill officially sets in and threatens to send your heat bill skyrocketing, consider these heat-saving items that can save you some cash during the colder months.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Smart thermostat: $79.99

Control your home's temperature no matter where you are. 

Control your home's temperature no matter where you are.

A smart thermostat controls the temperature in your home much better than an old, outdated thermostat. You can change the temperature at home and while you’re out, helping you maximize your heat savings when you’re out of the house.

Amazon’s smart thermostat easily connects to Alexa, and you can easily set temperatures for when you’re home, away or sleeping. Walmart also offers a smart thermostat that’s compatible with 90% of systems.

Thermal door curtain: $28.86

Stop drafts from old doors. 

Stop drafts from old doors.

Drafty old doors can suck out your home’s heat, causing your heat bill to skyrocket. A thermal door curtain keeps the cold at bay. This thermal door curtain from Amazon closes magnetically, making it easy to still get through the door.

Walmart has a similar thermal door curtain that can easily be secured to the door frame with the adhesive tape on the curtains.

Window insulation kit: $16.25

Insulating your windows can help keep heat inside your home. 

Insulating your windows can help keep heat inside your home.

Do you live in an older home with the original windows? While original windows are beautiful, they’re not the most insulated. When cold weather rolls around, insulating your windows with heavy plastic can hold in the heat.

You can get simple window insulation kits from Amazon and Home Depot. Each has everything you need to insulate your windows.

Space heaters: on sale for $35.97

Original price: $39.99

Easily heat small spaces with a space heater. 

Easily heat small spaces with a space heater.

When you spend most of your time in one room, a small space heater can be more efficient than turning up the heat in your whole home. Amazon has an affordable space heater that has an overheating protection feature that keeps your home safe. Home Depot also has powerful space heaters that are compact and safe to use.

Heated blanket: $36.99

Heated blankets are warm, comfortable blankets anyone who lives in cold climates will appreciate. 

Heated blankets are warm, comfortable blankets anyone who lives in cold climates will appreciate.

Instead of cranking up the heat at night, use a heated blanket instead. They’re comfortable, toasty and energy efficient. You can get a soft, affordable heated blanket from Amazon for under $40. For a more powerful heated blanket, Gobi Heat has blankets that stay warm for up to 10 hours.

Wool sweaters: on sale for $255

Original price: $425

A wool sweater provides added warmth on cold winter days. 

A wool sweater provides added warmth on cold winter days.

Chances are, your parent or grandparent has likely told you to just put on a sweater instead of turning the heat up anymore. So, do like the older generations do and opt for a wool sweater to help you stay warm during cold months. 

L.L. Bean has stylish women’s wool sweaters in a variety of fun colors. You can get an even warmer 100% wool fishermen sweater from Filson.

Draft stopper: on sale for $17.49

Original price: $21.99

Keep draft away from your doors. 

Keep draft away from your doors.

Draft stoppers lie against the bottom of your doors and help keep drafts out. They come in basic colors and shapes, but there are also fun options shaped like animals or with fun patterns. Amazon has draft stoppers in different colors and patters. Walmart also has a different shape with two draft stoppers on either side of the door.

Flannel sheets: $44.99

Keep the heat turned down while you're sleeping with the help of flannel sheets. 

Keep the heat turned down while you're sleeping with the help of flannel sheets.

Flannel sheets make your room comfier and warmer without costing you a ton of money. Get flannel sheets in a variety of patterns from Amazon for less than $50. Sol Organix also sells cotton flannel sheets made from organic materials.

Electric fireplace: $297.31

Electric fireplaces look cozy and easily heat small rooms. 

Electric fireplaces look cozy and easily heat small rooms.

Electricity is often less expensive than natural gas or propane, so if you’re looking to heat a small area, an electric fireplace can get the job done. These fireplaces aren’t terribly expensive and often look great in any room. 

Amazon and Lowe's both sell electric fireplaces that look like wood stoves but are easier to use.