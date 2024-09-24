10 light options to brighten up your home as nights grow longer

Now that the sun is setting earlier and earlier, you need to brighten up your home with some mood lighting. Whether you want to brighten up your kitchen so you can cook late into the night or show off your style with some new table lamps, this list has options for every room in your house.

Original price: $36.99

Lighting under your cabinets brightens up your kitchen and makes prepping and cooking food easier. These cabinet lights from Amazon can be attached to your cabinets via a magnet or adhesive and are motion-censor, so you never have to feel around the kitchen walls for a switch again.

You can also get light strips from Home Depot that you can stick under the entire length of your cabinets. They have an adhesive on the back, so you can make any design you’d like.

Original price: $27.99

Brighten up your workspace wherever you are with a clip-on desk lamp. Amazon and Walmart have clip-on lamps that can light an entire room or just your workspace. You can choose from multiple brightness settings and pick from cool and warm light settings.

Original price: $32.99

Need more lighting in your living room? A tall living room lamp can light up the whole room. There are options for every taste and style preference. You can go modern with this lamp from Amazon or choose a rustic look like this lamp from Wayfair.

Make your staircase safer with some motion-sensor lighting that turns on as you walk up and down the stairs. You can get a set of lights with adhesives from Amazon and Wayfair.

Original price: $359

A chandelier brings a certain level of class to a room. There are hundreds of options available, so you can easily style your new chandelier however you’d like. For a simple, classic chandelier, Wayfair has what you’re looking for. You can find more ornate glass chandeliers at Lamps Plus.

Original price: $99.99

A ceiling fan with built-in lighting is ideal for kitchens, living rooms and any other room that needs added airflow and extra lighting. Amazon has a small metal lamp for a modern feel and Lowe's has a more classic fan option with wood blades and a bright center light.

Original price: $29.99

Smart bulbs can be controlled via Google, Alexa and other smart devices. With an app on your phone or voice control, you can turn your lights on and off, dim them or set them on a timer. Find smart light bulbs on Amazon or Home Depot.

Pendant lights provide a concentrated light that many people choose to put over their sinks in the kitchen. Amazon has a three-pack of metal pendant lights in a variety of different finishes. Wayfair also has beautiful pendant lights that have glass shades.

Original price: $16.99

Lights on the back of your TV add extra lighting to your living room without taking up much space. You can often change the color of these lights for added ambiance. Amazon has a set of lights you can easily stick to the back of your TV and change with a remote. Or, you can get a light bar from Govee that you can stick on your TV stand or behind the TV.

Table lamps are ideal for living rooms and libraries. Not only do they add light to a room, but they also can be a style statement. Find metal industrial lamps on Amazon or a farmhouse-style set. If you want a basic set of black lamps, there are these from Wayfair.