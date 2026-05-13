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Deals

This Adirondack chair set is over 50% off at Wayfair before Memorial Day

Choose a 4-piece set, 2-pack or a single chair with a matching table

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Top-selling Adirondack chair sets are marked down right now.

Top-selling Adirondack chair sets are marked down right now. (Wayfair)

Ahead of Memorial Day, Wayfair is offering deep discounts on home and outdoor upgrades, and this best-selling Adirondack chair set is one of the top deals we've found. Built for everything from quiet mornings to backyard gatherings, it comes as a four-piece set, two-piece set or single chair with a matching table — all over 50% off.

Foldable Adirondack chairs, set of 4: $460 (57% off)

Original price: $1,076

Each chair in this set of four folds up for convenient storage.

Each chair in this set of four folds up for convenient storage. (Wayfair)

The popular four-piece set is now $612 off, bringing the price to about $118 per chair. Its foldable, weather-resistant design makes it easy to add seating or move chairs around the yard. Made from durable high-density polyethylene, each chair has quick-draining slats, wide armrests and a supportive curved back for extra comfort.

If four chairs are more than you need, the same style also comes in a two-piece set or a single chair paired with a matching table. Both options are also over 50% off.

READ MORE: Wayfair's early Memorial Day sale: Save up to 82% on grills, mattresses and patio sets

Foldable Adirondack chairs, set of 2: $237.98 (56% off)

Original price: $538

Save on seating for two.

Save on seating for two. (Wayfair)

The two-piece set is perfect for couples or anyone who needs a pair of extra seats, with the same durable design, stainless steel hardware and wood-look finish that wipes clean. The sturdy poly material resists fading, splintering, chipping and peeling. Each chair supports up to 330 pounds.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

Foldable Adirondack chair with side table: $161.98 (52% off)

Original price: $338

This single Adirondack chair comes with a matching side table.

This single Adirondack chair comes with a matching side table. (Wayfair)

This single-chair option uses the same durable materials and comes with a matching side table, ideal for solo lounging. The sturdy design keeps drinks, snacks and books within reach, and both pieces are easy to move around your outdoor space. When not in use, the chair and table fold for convenient storage during the off-season or while mowing the lawn.

For even more home and outdoor deals, check out Wayfair's Memorial Day sale, with discounts up to 83% off.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

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