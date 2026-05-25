20 best post-Memorial Day deals: Up to 83% off grills, pillows, tech and more

Memorial Day may be over, but plenty of deals are still going strong. From a pair of hotel-style pillows on Amazon for 70% off (their lowest price ever) to a Royal Gourmet charcoal grill for under $140 and a shopper-favorite DeWalt drill at half-price, we've found the best post-holiday sales that are still worth buying.

READ MORE: Wayfair's popular Adirondack chair set is 62% off after Memorial Day

Trending post-Memorial Day deals

Electric weedwacker and string bundle: $49.99 (64% off)

Neutrogena SPF 70 dry-touch sunscreen: $5.51 (59% off)

Levi's men's 505 regular fit jeans: $31.27 (58% off)

HeyDude Wendy stretch canvas women's shoes: $29.74 (54% off)

Large chenille bathroom mat: $41.88 (40% off)

Sun Ninja beach tent: $54.94 (39% off)

5-in-1 knife sharpener with cut-resistant glove: $9.99 (38% off)

Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum: $349.95 (35% off)

Multi-plug wall outlet surge protector: $9.99 (17% off)

Original price: $98.50

These two soft, supportive pillows are down to just $30 — that's $69 off! The German-imported sateen polyester keeps you cool, while the fill stays firm without sagging. With these currently being at their lowest price ever, it's no surprise that over 500 pairs sold in the past month alone on Amazon.

Original price: $99.99

These new A97 earbuds on Amazon offer premium features and design without the high price tag. They have noise cancellation, up to 8 hours of listening time per charge and come in a compact charging case for extended power. From long commutes to workouts, they're lightweight and comfortable to wear all day.

Original price: $24.98

A quick-dry polo helps you stay cool when playing golf, grilling on hot days or heading into the office. The casual style still looks elevated, and the large collection of colors means you can mix and match with your current wardrobe. Get it now while it's at its lowest price ever.

Original price: $28

This Hanes hoodie is the No. 1 best-selling men's athletic hoodie on Amazon. It's a lightweight option that's perfect for cool spring and summer evenings. Made with cotton sourced from American farms, it gives you a soft feel and is currently on sale for under $15.

Original price: $249

Apple's AirPods have dropped just below $230, so now is a good time to buy. The built-in Active Noise Cancellation gives you an immersive listening experience, while voice isolation helps deliver clearer calls and audio. Take a hearing test and track health insights through Apple's Health app.

Original price: $129.99

Buy two lounge chairs for less than $100, complete with built-in trays for your drinks, snacks and phone. Each chair has multiple adjustable positions, and they also fold down flat for easy storage. While this American Flag design is perfect for your next America 250/Fourth of July cookout, it also comes in tons of solid colors.

Original price: $179

Now is the best time to grab DeWalt's high-powered drill , battery and a charger set while it's half off. The comfort grip handle prevents accidental slips, and the bright LED light with a 20-second release delay brightens corners and dark areas. Over 3,000 sold in the past month alone!

Original price: $1,142.82

This three-person conversation set includes an outdoor sofa, a movable ottoman, a glass-top coffee table and two decorative pillows. The wicker construction stands up to hot, often stormy summer weather, making it a durable option for outdoor use. You can't beat the value for the price.

READ MORE: Add to cart: What the FOX News Deals team bought this Memorial Day weekend

Original price: $35.99

This breathable pajama set comes with a button-down shirt and slightly oversized shorts. A blend of spandex and soft rayon creates a lightweight fabric with stretch for added comfort. The set is down to $15, so stock up on multiple pairs.

Original price: $49.99

Equipped with an 880-watt motor, this mini electric chainsaw cuts through tree branches with ease. Its lightweight design makes it comfortable to handle for all age groups, while a security lock helps prevent unwanted activation — all for under $30.

Original price: $29.99

Shop this sun protection shirt with a UPF 50+ rating if you spend a lot of time out in the blistering sun. The fabric wicks moisture away, keeping you dry whether you're hiking or lounging by the pool. Currently 50% off, this post-Memorial Day deal likely won't last much longer.

Original price: $92

Get these super comfortable Skechers sneakers for 25% off on Amazon. Slip them on hands-free, and the cushioned insole provides added support for everyday use. The thicker heel also holds up well, even with regular wear.

Original price: $249.99

Finding a grill for less than $200 isn't common, which makes this Royal Gourmet charcoal grill worth the buy. It has more than 400 square inches of cooking space between the main grates and the warming rack, providing a convenient setup.

READ MORE: This shopper-favorite UV-protection shirt is still 50% off on Amazon after Memorial Day — just $15

Original price: $29.90

A fire extinguisher is one of those essentials you don't think of until you actually need it. Stay prepared with this lightweight and compact set of three that stores easily in any corner or on the included mounting brackets. The non-toxic, eco-friendly solution leaves no residue, saving you from a messy cleanup. Just press, aim and spray at the first sign of flames.

Original price: $20.99

This compact power strip adds three outlets and four USB ports to expand your charging power while you're away on a cruise or on vacation. The packable design features an extendable cord that wraps around the outer shell for quick storage in a carry-on.

Original price: $538

Add comfortable seating to your patio for less with this Adirondack chair set , now $318 off. These weather-resistant outdoor lounge chairs fold in half for easy storage. If you need spots for guests, get a set of four with it's 63% off at Wayfair.

READ MORE: HexClad Summer Sale: Gordon Ramsay's go-to cookware is up to 39% off

Original price: $1,800

A power-lift recliner helps you stand without the extra effort, and the massage and heating features add to your relaxation. Marked down just under $400, this is one of the biggest discounts on the list, saving you more than $1,400 while the sale lasts.

Original price: $3,081.99

Even after Memorial Day, the mattress deals are still going strong. At over $2,000 off, this ComforPedic memory foam pick is one of the best mattress deals we've seen yet. The firmness helps relieve pressure on the joints and even improve motion transfer between both partners and pets, helping you rest more soundly.

Original price: $1,199

Save over $800 on Sealy's cooling memory foam mattress now that the rush has subsided. The medium firmness gives the ideal balance between support and cloud-like comfort. Multiple layers of foam regulate your body temperature and wick away moisture for a cooler night of sleep.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $1,099

Weber's Genesis E-325 grill offers plenty of cooking space, with three burners, a sear zone and a side burner. Around the Memorial Day holiday (and shortly after) is one of the few times Weber grills are discounted, making it a good opportunity to buy while the price is below $1,000.

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