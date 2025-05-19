GlassesUSA Memorial Day sale: Save 40% on eyeglasses and 30% on designer brands like Rayban

GlassesUSA is ushering in the summer with an exclusive Memorial Day sales event, offering a unique opportunity to revamp your style or stock up on eyewear. From May 19, you can enjoy a 40% sitewide discount on designer brands' eyeglasses and sunglasses, a promotion that ends on May 27 with the coupon code MEMORIAL40 at checkout. Some brands are excluded from this special offer.

30% off Rayban, Oakley and Costa Del Mar eyewear

The online glasses retailer also runs a special Memorial Day savings promotion on Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Del Mar for eyeglasses. You can save 30% on these designer eyeglasses until May 26, when you use the promo code MEMORIAL30 at checkout.

BOGO on select eyewear and 30% off on contacts

There's even a special Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) promotion on select eyeglasses and sunglasses running until May 30, when you use the discount code BOGOFREE. The discount includes GlassesUSE premium frames. If you wear contact lenses, you can get 30% off Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more until May 30, when you use the code CONTACTSNEW30.

GlassesUSA.com offers a wide selection of frames, including designer brands and budget-friendly options. You can upload a photo of yourself to see how different frames would look on you. You can use your existing valid prescription from any optometrist to order from GlassesUSA.com. They have a 14-day, no-questions-asked free return policy for eyeglasses and a 30-day policy for contact lenses.

Here's a diverse selection of eyewear on sale, perfect for summer:

Original price: $98

These frames get a five-star review because of their sturdiness and state-of-the-art lenses. The Muse Eloquence mixes a classic design with contemporary tweaks that make these frames stylish. The frame is crafted from premium acetate and features a trendy frame-in-frame design and a soft translucent hue.

Original price: $89

The Ottoto Annex frames are made of lightweight metal and are known for their stylish rectangular shape and slim design. Their boardroom-chic look is complemented by adjustable nose pads, ensuring a comfortable fit and making them a popular choice.

Original price: $92

Buy the Revel Tactics frame if you want a stylish, modern, versatile pair of eyeglasses. These frames are known for their sleek, semi-rimless design and comfort features. They feature a saddle bridge, a shark-fin arm design and adjustable silicone nose pads. The frames are lightweight and come in various colors.

Original price: $94

The Muse Elliot frames feature a retro, 1950s-inspired browline design that combines sleek metal accents and modern materials like acetate. They are a stylish blend of classic and contemporary.

Original price: $104

The Ottoto Bellona are stylish round frames made from premium acetate. They feature a monel bridge, elegant arms and adjustable silicone nose pads for a comfortable fit. These frames are elegant and stylish, with subtle detailing and refined temples.

Original price: $104

The Amelia E. Heather sunglasses frame is made from premium acetate, which is lightweight yet sturdy. The frames offer a comfortable fit and a tortoiseshell design.

Original price: $198

These Tory Burch frames feature an irregular, chunky shape that adds a touch of sophistication to any look. The frames are made of mint green acetate and metal cat eyes for a glamorous and refined look.

Original price: $96

The Muse Nick sunglasses are stylish and durable options for sun protection and a trendy look. They have a classic square shape, mid-century-inspired design and premium acetate construction. These sunglasses often feature polarized lenses for glare reduction and 100% UV protection, making them suitable for sunny outdoor activities.

Original price: $114

Ottoto Magnus is an excellent choice if you like aviator frames. These sunglasses are crafted from lightweight metal and feature a double bridge and elegant arms. The frame blends retro and contemporary styles.

Original price: $198

The Ray-Ban RX6363 eyeglasses blend classic design with modern features. They have full-rimmed, square-shaped frames made from lightweight, durable metal, offering a sleek and stylish look. The RX6363 model is known for its timeless appeal and can be customized with prescription lenses.