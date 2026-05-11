Wayfair's early Memorial Day sale: Save up to 82% on grills, mattresses and patio sets

Wayfair is kicking off summer with an early Memorial Day sale, slashing up to 82% off seasonal favorites like wicker patio sets and Weber grills. You can also score bigger-ticket items you may have been holding off on buying, like a memory foam mattress. Here are the early deals worth shopping before the sale ends May 25.

READ MORE: Memorial Day sales guide: When deals start and where to save the most

Early Wayfair Memorial Day deals

Floral indoor-outdoor rug: $89.99 (75% off)

Upholstered storage bed: $304.99 (66% off)

Kelly Clarkson Home faux leather task chair: $159.99 (58% off)

Wood planter box: $83.99 (40% off)

Royal Gourmet 30-inch barrel charcoal grill with smoker: $147.77 (39% off)

Outdoor furniture deals

Upgrade your outdoor space with deals on patio furniture, umbrellas and more.

18-inch outdoor all-weather side table: $57.99 (80% off)

Farrah outdoor stacking dining chairs, set of 2: $279 (52% off)

Wicker teadrop swing chair: $339.99 (24% off)

Original price: $1,076

This set of four Adirondack chairs is built from weather-resistant HDPE, so it can stay outside through rain and sun exposure without fading. Each chair folds flat, making it easier to store when the season ends.

Original price: $1,142.82

Pull together a backyard hangout with this wicker patio set, which includes a loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table, now 68% off. The pieces can be rearranged to fit smaller patios or larger decks. Order ahead of the holiday weekend to help ensure timely delivery.

Original price: $159.99

Looking to block out the sun? This umbrella features a crank-lift design that tilts and rotates 360 degrees to follow the light throughout the day. The UV-resistant fabric also helps the canopy maintain its color over time.

Grilling deals

Cook burgers, veggies and more on a brand-new grill this summer.

Costway portable single burner electric grill: $88.98 (55% off)

Cuisinart grilling tool set: $79.99 (38% off)

Feasto 4-burner freestanding propane gas grill: $243.99 (32% off)

Grill steam cleaning brush: $49.99 (17% off)

Original price: $799.99

Now 66% off, this R.W. Flame propane grill is priced below many comparable three-burner models. It delivers 34,000 BTUs across the burners for consistent heat, with an additional side burner for sauces or sides.

Original price: $1,099

Weber's Genesis E-325 grill offers a step up in performance, with three burners, a sear zone and a side burner. Memorial Day is one of the few times Weber grills are discounted, making it a good opportunity to buy.

READ MORE: Cookout season is here: These are the best grills to buy before Memorial Day

Original price: $79.99

Round out your setup with this six-piece stainless steel grill tool set, which includes a spatula, tongs, fork, basting brush and two skewers. The heat-resistant handles and dishwasher-safe design add convenience.

Backyard upgrades

Add lighting, fire pits and more to your backyard.

Valentin striped indoor/outdoor area rug: $66.99 (76% off)

5-tier vertical raised garden bed: $61.99 (57% off)

Acacia natural wood interlocking deck tiles, set of 27: $70.99 (51% off)

Original price: $101.99

String these 30-foot LED lights across a deck or fence to add ambiance. The bulbs are shatter-resistant and weather-resistant, and the strands connect end to end for extended coverage.

Original price: $434.99

This propane fire pit uses a knob ignition for quick lighting, so there's no need for firewood or cleanup. The rectangular design also works as a low table when not in use.

READ MORE: These deals are 40% off or more ahead of Memorial Day — outdoor furniture, grills and more

Original price: $280

Define your patio seating area with this flat-weave geometric rug, designed for indoor or outdoor use. The polypropylene material can be hosed clean and resists mildew. Multiple sizes, from runners to 9-by-12 rugs, are on sale up to 80% off.

Mattress and bedding deals

Save on a new mattress ahead of Memorial Day.

Medium memory foam pocket hybrid mattress: $197.99 (70% off)

Rayon bamboo mattress topper: $55.99 (47% off)

Waterproof fitted mattress protector: $15.99 (47% off)

Original price: $139.99

This soft sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, giving you everything you need for a simple bedding setup. The deep-pocket fitted sheet even has all-around elastic to ensure that it stays in place, fitting a mattress up to 14 inches deep. Choose from over 20 colors to best match your bedroom decor.

Original price: $349.99

If you struggle to sleep during warmer nights, this cooling gel memory foam mattress is a budget-friendly option. The gel-infused layer is designed to help dissipate heat, and the firm feel suits back and stomach sleepers. Sizes from twin to California king are discounted.

READ MORE: Early Memorial Day mattress deals: Save up to 66% on Nectar, Helix and more

Original price: $1,099

Sealy mattresses rarely see discounts this steep outside major sales events, and this model is now more than 50% off. The 12-inch hybrid includes a CopperChill top layer designed to draw heat away, along with a pocketed coil base for support.

Original price: $3,081.99

Side sleepers looking for a firmer feel may want to consider this ComforPedic memory foam mattress. A gel-infused top layer helps limit heat retention, while the support core is designed to resist sagging over time.

Indoor furniture deals

Update the look of your interior with rugs, sectionals and dining sets on sale now.

Ardin solid wood bed frame: $384.99 (73% off)

Swivel bar stools, set of 2: $179.99 (64% off)

65-inch linen upholstered loveseat: $284.99 (50% off)

16-pair shoe storage cabinet: $99.99 (50% off)

Original price: $1,610

For high-traffic areas, this low-pile rug is a practical choice, with a synthetic weave that wipes clean easily. The neutral pattern pairs with a variety of furniture styles, and it's available in seven sizes on sale.

Original price: $1,599.96

This set of four barrel-back dining chairs comes in at well under $150 per seat with the discount. The sculptural silhouette and padded seats give them a more formal look while still fitting under a standard 30-inch dining table.

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Original price: $1,069.99

Memorial Day often brings strong deals on sectionals, and this U-shaped model stands out for larger spaces. The modular pieces ship separately and can be rearranged into an L shape if needed.