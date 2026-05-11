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Deals

Wayfair's early Memorial Day sale: Save up to 82% on grills, mattresses and patio sets

Score backyard upgrades, sheets and more, starting at $25

Sage Anderson By Sage Anderson Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Kick off the summer with Wayfair deals on grill tools, memory foam mattresses, and more.

Kick off the summer with Wayfair deals on grill tools, memory foam mattresses, and more. (Fox News Composite)

Wayfair is kicking off summer with an early Memorial Day sale, slashing up to 82% off seasonal favorites like wicker patio sets and Weber grills. You can also score bigger-ticket items you may have been holding off on buying, like a memory foam mattress. Here are the early deals worth shopping before the sale ends May 25.

READ MORE: Memorial Day sales guide: When deals start and where to save the most

Early Wayfair Memorial Day deals

Floral indoor-outdoor rug: $89.99 (75% off)
Upholstered storage bed: $304.99 (66% off)
Kelly Clarkson Home faux leather task chair: $159.99 (58% off)
Wood planter box: $83.99 (40% off)
Royal Gourmet 30-inch barrel charcoal grill with smoker: $147.77 (39% off)

Outdoor furniture deals

Upgrade your outdoor space with deals on patio furniture, umbrellas and more. 

18-inch outdoor all-weather side table: $57.99 (80% off)
Farrah outdoor stacking dining chairs, set of 2: $279 (52% off)
Wicker teadrop swing chair: $339.99 (24% off)

Folding Adirondack chair, set of 4: $475.96 (56% off)

Original price: $1,076

These all-weather patio chairs fold in half for easy storage.

These all-weather patio chairs fold in half for easy storage. (Wayfair)

This set of four Adirondack chairs is built from weather-resistant HDPE, so it can stay outside through rain and sun exposure without fading. Each chair folds flat, making it easier to store when the season ends.

Wicker patio set: $369.99 (68% off)

Original price: $1,142.82

Turn this outdoor sofa into a sectional with the movable ottoman.

Turn this outdoor sofa into a sectional with the movable ottoman. (Wayfair)

Pull together a backyard hangout with this wicker patio set, which includes a loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table, now 68% off. The pieces can be rearranged to fit smaller patios or larger decks. Order ahead of the holiday weekend to help ensure timely delivery.

Patio umbrella: $81.99 (48% off)

Original price: $159.99

A cantilever design swings shade wherever you need it.

A cantilever design swings shade wherever you need it. (Wayfair)

Looking to block out the sun? This umbrella features a crank-lift design that tilts and rotates 360 degrees to follow the light throughout the day. The UV-resistant fabric also helps the canopy maintain its color over time.

Grilling deals

Cook burgers, veggies and more on a brand-new grill this summer.

Costway portable single burner electric grill: $88.98 (55% off)
Cuisinart grilling tool set: $79.99 (38% off)
Feasto 4-burner freestanding propane gas grill: $243.99 (32% off)
Grill steam cleaning brush: $49.99 (17% off)

R.W. Flame gas grill: $274.99 (66% off)

Original price: $799.99

The additional side burner adds more cooking space.

The additional side burner adds more cooking space. (Wayfair)

Now 66% off, this R.W. Flame propane grill is priced below many comparable three-burner models. It delivers 34,000 BTUs across the burners for consistent heat, with an additional side burner for sauces or sides.

Weber Genesis gas grill: $849 (23% off)

Original price: $1,099

Weber's flagship line rarely sees this kind of markdown.

Weber's flagship line rarely sees this kind of markdown. (Wayfair)

Weber's Genesis E-325 grill offers a step up in performance, with three burners, a sear zone and a side burner. Memorial Day is one of the few times Weber grills are discounted, making it a good opportunity to buy.

READ MORE: Cookout season is here: These are the best grills to buy before Memorial Day

Stainless steel grill tool set, 6-piece: $31.99 (60% off)

Original price: $79.99

This dishwasher-safe tool set covers all the grilling essentials.

This dishwasher-safe tool set covers all the grilling essentials. (Wayfair)

Round out your setup with this six-piece stainless steel grill tool set, which includes a spatula, tongs, fork, basting brush and two skewers. The heat-resistant handles and dishwasher-safe design add convenience.

Backyard upgrades

Add lighting, fire pits and more to your backyard.

Valentin striped indoor/outdoor area rug: $66.99 (76% off)
5-tier vertical raised garden bed: $61.99 (57% off)
Acacia natural wood interlocking deck tiles, set of 27: $70.99 (51% off)

Outdoor string lights: $73.99 (27% off)

Original price: $101.99

Shatterproof bulbs link end-to-end for a longer connection.

Shatterproof bulbs link end-to-end for a longer connection. (Wayfair)

String these 30-foot LED lights across a deck or fence to add ambiance. The bulbs are shatter-resistant and weather-resistant, and the strands connect end to end for extended coverage.

Smokeless fire pit: $234.99 (46% off)

Original price: $434.99

This smokeless fire pit doubles as a low coffee table.

This smokeless fire pit doubles as a low coffee table. (Wayfair)

This propane fire pit uses a knob ignition for quick lighting, so there's no need for firewood or cleanup. The rectangular design also works as a low table when not in use.

READ MORE: These deals are 40% off or more ahead of Memorial Day — outdoor furniture, grills and more

Indoor-outdoor rug: $56.99 (80% off)

Original price: $280

You can hose this rug clean outside after any spills.

You can hose this rug clean outside after any spills. (Wayfair)

Define your patio seating area with this flat-weave geometric rug, designed for indoor or outdoor use. The polypropylene material can be hosed clean and resists mildew. Multiple sizes, from runners to 9-by-12 rugs, are on sale up to 80% off.

Mattress and bedding deals

Save on a new mattress ahead of Memorial Day.

Medium memory foam pocket hybrid mattress: $197.99 (70% off)
Rayon bamboo mattress topper: $55.99 (47% off)
Waterproof fitted mattress protector: $15.99 (47% off)

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series microfiber sheet set: $24.99 (82% off)

Original price: $139.99

Thanks to this deal, you won't have to overspend on quality sheets.

Thanks to this deal, you won't have to overspend on quality sheets. (Wayfair)

This soft sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, giving you everything you need for a simple bedding setup. The deep-pocket fitted sheet even has all-around elastic to ensure that it stays in place, fitting a mattress up to 14 inches deep. Choose from over 20 colors to best match your bedroom decor.

Sleep by Wayfair memory foam mattress: $176.99 (49% off)

Original price: $349.99

Get gel-infused cooling in a budget-friendly package.

Get gel-infused cooling in a budget-friendly package. (Wayfair)

If you struggle to sleep during warmer nights, this cooling gel memory foam mattress is a budget-friendly option. The gel-infused layer is designed to help dissipate heat, and the firm feel suits back and stomach sleepers. Sizes from twin to California king are discounted.

READ MORE: Early Memorial Day mattress deals: Save up to 66% on Nectar, Helix and more

Sealy Cool hybrid mattress: $461.63 (58% off)

Original price: $1,099

The inner coils and memory foam give you best-of-both-worlds comfort.

The inner coils and memory foam give you best-of-both-worlds comfort. (Wayfair)

Sealy mattresses rarely see discounts this steep outside major sales events, and this model is now more than 50% off. The 12-inch hybrid includes a CopperChill top layer designed to draw heat away, along with a pocketed coil base for support.

ComforPedic Loft memory foam mattress: $819.99 (73% off)

Original price: $3,081.99

The firm construction is perfect for side sleepers.

The firm construction is perfect for side sleepers. (Wayfair)

Side sleepers looking for a firmer feel may want to consider this ComforPedic memory foam mattress. A gel-infused top layer helps limit heat retention, while the support core is designed to resist sagging over time.

Indoor furniture deals

Update the look of your interior with rugs, sectionals and dining sets on sale now.

Ardin solid wood bed frame: $384.99 (73% off)
Swivel bar stools, set of 2: $179.99 (64% off)
65-inch linen upholstered loveseat: $284.99 (50% off)
16-pair shoe storage cabinet: $99.99 (50% off)

Indoor-outdoor rug: $439.99 (73% off)

Original price: $1,610

This low-pile rug suits entryways and dining rooms.

This low-pile rug suits entryways and dining rooms. (Wayfair)

For high-traffic areas, this low-pile rug is a practical choice, with a synthetic weave that wipes clean easily. The neutral pattern pairs with a variety of furniture styles, and it's available in seven sizes on sale.

Upholstered barrel dining chairs, set of 4: $500 (69% off)

Original price: $1,599.96

Elevate your space with modern accent chairs for under $150 per seat.

Elevate your space with modern accent chairs for under $150 per seat. (Wayfair)

This set of four barrel-back dining chairs comes in at well under $150 per seat with the discount. The sculptural silhouette and padded seats give them a more formal look while still fitting under a standard 30-inch dining table.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Upholstered sectional: $919.99 (14% off)

Original price: $1,069.99

The deep, foam-cushioned seats are meant for lounging out.

The deep, foam-cushioned seats are meant for lounging out. (Wayfair)

Memorial Day often brings strong deals on sectionals, and this U-shaped model stands out for larger spaces. The modular pieces ship separately and can be rearranged into an L shape if needed.

Sage Anderson is a commerce updates writer for Fox News who covers topics such as home, kitchen, personal audio, tech, and travel must-haves.

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