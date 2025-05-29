Home Depot's Father's Day sale is here, shop deals on grills, tools and outdoor equipment

Father's Day falls on June 15th this year, and Home Depot is now running its sale for the holiday through June 18th.

You can find deals on grills for the grill master dad, tools for the DIY expert and outdoor equipment that can help your dad finally complete those outside projects he’s been ignoring all winter.

Tools

With so many tool options, chances are there’s something your dad doesn’t have. Help add to his tool collection with sales on big-name brands like DeWalt, Ryobi and Milwaukee.

Original price: $599

DeWalt dads will surely appreciate a DeWalt miter saw. Complete with a 3800 RPM motor for fast and efficient cuts, this high-powered saw will get the job done. It’s crafted from stainless steel, so it’s designed to last. There’s also a dust collection system built-in, making clean-up a breeze.

Original price: $899

Give your dad a whole new tool set with the DeWalt six-tool cordless combo kit. It Includes a drill and impact driver, a multi-tool, circular saw, grinder, an orbital sander, a few batteries and a storage box. Your dad will be ready for any job.

Original price: $1,099

If your dad is more of a Milwaukee brand guy, an eight-piece Milwaukee tool kit is the perfect gift. The set comes with a hammer drill and driver, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a grinder and multi-tool, a circular saw, a work light, an impact wrench and a few batteries.

10 GIFTS FOR DADS WHO LOVE TO FISH

Original price: $139

Brad nailers make quick work of woodworking projects, and a cordless one is efficient and easy to use. The Ryobi One+ cordless brad nailer is an affordable brand that works for most basic projects. It’s one of the most lightweight brad nailers on the market and will sink 1,900 nails before the battery runs out.

Grills

Is your dad a bona fide grill master? (Click here to see our full breakdown of the best deals on grills.) During Home Depot's sale, you’ll find Traegers, Webers and Napoleons, all powerful grills with extra fun features. Included below are wood-fired, charcoal and gas options.

Original price: $899

Traeger’s Woodridge pellet grill and smoker can connect to Wi-Fi through the Traeger app. Connecting allows you to control your grill from anywhere. You can customize your grill and add extra space with the many accessories that all pop and lock in to the sides of the grill. In the same vein, there are ModiFIRE accessories, which are different grill grates you can easily swap out for a different cooking experience.

10 FATHER'S DAY GIFTS FOR DADS WHO WANT THE LATEST TECH

Original price: $729

Gift your dad a heavy-duty smoker that acts as a grill and a smoker. Fueled by wood pellets, the Traeger Pro Series 34 gives your food a delicious taste no matter what you’re cooking. The smoker can be run for 18 hours safely, so you can cook your favorite meals low and slow to get an unbeatable flavor.

Original price: $549

Great as an everyday grill, the Napoleon kettle charcoal grill has a cart built around it to give you plenty of prep and storage space. Built-in vents and air inlets protect your grill from gusts and rain, making it easy to cook in any weather. There are rotisserie ports where you can put your spit rods, allowing you to slow cook meats.

Original price: $1,118.99

Weber’s Spirit EP-435 is a grill built for grill masters. Made from durable stainless-steel, the grill is a heavy-duty model with some extra fun features. You get stainless steel side tables, and Weber works with other side table drop-in accessories you can attach and detach as needed. Cleaning the grill is simple; Just slide out the large drip pan and grease tray and wash them off.

Outdoor power equipment

Dads who spend all spring and summer working in the yard will appreciate gifts that help them get the job done faster. Home Depot has leaf blowers, riding lawn mowers, pruning saws and more on sale.

Original price: $399

Leaf blowing doesn’t have to be difficult when you have a powerful, cordless leaf blower. Milwaukee’s battery-powered leaf blower is more comfortable to use thanks to the lightweight design. It’s quieter than other models, and the battery power means there’s no need for gas, no pull start and less vibration.

Original price: $4,999

Gifting dad a Ryobi cordless riding mower means he can ditch the old push mower and have a little fun. The mower can cut up to a full acre on a single charge. Charging the battery takes just an hour and a half, making it convenient even for those with a little more land.

You can also use most Ryobi batteries that come with other tools, so if your dad has Ryobi tools on hand, he can extend the mower’s runtime. With a premium seat, armrest and two cup holders, your dad is sure to stay comfy when riding the mower.

15 FATHER’S DAY GIFTS FOR DADS WHO HAVE EVERYTHING

Original price: $499

Help your dad take better care of his yard with a Milwaukee pruning saw. It’s powerful enough to cut hardwoods and is fast and efficient. The saw’s powerful motor paired with the full house chain delivers clean cuts every time. Oil is automatically delivered to the chain with the help of the automatic oiler, and the clear oil reservoir makes it easy to know when you need to fill it back up.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $899

Portable power stations are a must for dads who love to camp or who use their tools in off-grid locations. An Anker portable power station offers 11 ports and enough power to run tools, TVs, refrigerators and air conditioners. Should the power station die, it takes less than an hour to recharge, or less than two hours to recharge using solar charging.