Find quality jewelry for less than $100 this Mother's Day

Jewelry doesn't have to break the bank to wow. This year, try giving Mom the bling she deserves at an affordable price.

If diamonds are outside your reach, try Cate & Chloe Bethany designs for a budget alternative. Cate & Chole is building a following for its affordable designs that scream high-end. Snag these Swarovski crystal-encrusted hoops or this tennis bracelet for 85% off at Walmart.

Oak & Luna offers luxurious-looking pieces that won't break the bank, like these classic Interlace Earrings in Gold Vermeil for just over $100. Kendra Scott is another brand that you'll want to check out for gifts mom will treasure without the hefty price tag. Right now, Kendra Scott has a 20% off sale that makes prices on iconic pieces like the Elisa pendant necklace even more affordable.

Jewelry priced under $25

Jewelry priced over $50

These hoop earrings with Swarovski Crystals are the perfect accessory to give your look some extra sophistication. They are made with 34 genuine Swarovski crystals and have a latch-back closure for a comfortable and secure fit.

Original price: $115

If her style is more understated and you want to give her something shiny, have her try these smaller hoops from Cate & Chloe Bethany. These hoops are made with 10 round-cut Swarovski crystals. The earrings come in a branded luxury gift box.

FOR MOTHER'S DAY FIND BRUNCH IDEAS AT BITE OF FOX AND SHOP THE HEXCLAD SALE

Original price: $125

According to reviewers, this Cate & Chloe 18k Gold Plated Tennis Bracelet looks like the real deal. It is crafted with 43 round-cut simulated diamond crystals, each 4.1mm in size, set in a 18k yellow gold-plated brass bracelet.

Original price: $109

She will instantly fall in love with this heart-shaped necklace from Cate & Chloe. It's beautiful and sparkles with simulated diamond crystals. The heart-shaped pendant makes it extra special for Mother's Day.

Original price:$16.98

This adjustable white gold-plated bracelet features an infinity design with Mom scripted within. Shiny cubic zirconia is inlaid with the infinity symbol to give this bracelet a special sparkle. Reviewers say the bracelet is very well-made and is a perfect accessory for Mom.

Original price: $15.98

Let her showcase her faith with a stylish Faith Cross Necklace. This piece is made of stainless steel and features a perfectly sized pendant with mom scripted on the cross. The chain length is 18 inches and includes a two-inch extender.

Original price: $75

Mom will love this beautiful bangle watch, featuring a glossy black dial with a genuine diamond at 12 and gold-tone hands and markers. This watch can easily be dressed up and worn on special occasions. It is water-resistant up to 30 meters and has an extender link to fit most wrists.

Original price: $80

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Extended Length Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy is beautifully worn alone or layered with other necklaces. The pendant sits beautifully, understated and dainty, and it can easily be worn with any look. This necklace is made of brass and plated with 14k yellow gold.

Original price: $75

Kendra Scott's Daphne Gold Link and Chain Necklace features the designer's signature oval shape as a charm on a trendy paperclip chain with a toggle closure. The necklace is the perfect length; you can wear it with or without the pendant.

Original price: $80

The Daphne Gold Band Ring in light iridescent pink is stunning. This beautiful ring features three stunning stones encased in a sleek, textured band. Wear it alone or stacked with other rings.

Original price: $70

This gold crystal pendant necklace from Kendra Scott is the perfect Mother's Day gift. The Mama pendant features a beautiful script and is finished with dainty cubic zirconia. It is made of brass and covered in 14k yellow gold. The Mama Gold Crystal Delicate Chain Bracelet will complete the set. It has a matching script and embellished pendant with dainty cubic zirconia sparkle.

These Oak and Luna Interlace earrings have a timeless design that is easy to pair with anything. Thanks to their gold vermeil coating, they are effortlessly elegant. The earrings intertwine for a beautiful design.

LE CREUSET IS CELEBRATING 100 YEARS WITH A NEW COLOR DROP AND DEALS

Pandora charms are synonymous with Mother's Day. This set includes the Double Heart Split Dangle Charm with a cut-out heart and the engravings "In my heart" and "Mother." The second charm features a hand-applied pink enamel heart engraved with "Daughter" and "Forever." The discs overlap to fit perfectly within the cut-out shape.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

This Pandora necklace features a sparkling infinity and heart pendant. The open-work heart features stones along the edge of the motif and an asymmetrical infinity symbol entwined around it. It can be worn at three different lengths.