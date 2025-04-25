Bose Mother's Day Sale gives up to 25% off on earbuds, headphones and speakers

Bose just launched its exclusive Mother's Day Sale, offering discounts across its latest earbuds, headphones, speakers and more. The sale features the brand's well-regarded QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at a special price of $249, and the SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker, perfect for poolside tunes, with a generous $70 off. This exclusive sale, with free two-day shipping, is a treat for all music-loving moms and lasts until May 11.

Check out these top Mother's Day headphones and earbuds deals on Bose and some other brands that have great sound:

Original price: $299

Save $50 on these powerful earbuds. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver a captivating soundscape, ultimate noise cancellation and immersive spatial audio mode. Together, these features give you great sound. These earbuds are easy to control and have up to 6 hours of battery life. You can also buy these earbuds on sale at Amazon.

Original price: $179

The QuietComfort Earbuds are $30 off right now and give you a lot of power for your money. These earbuds have a longer battery life than the Ultra, more equalizer options, voice controls and wireless charging. They can be charged for up to 8.5 hours nonstop, and the wireless charging case holds 2.5 charges for up to 31.5 hours of listening time. They are a great option for those long walks. You can also buy the QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at Amazon.

Original price: $149

The updated SoundLink Flex Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker delivers big, bold sound in an easy-to-carry package. This speaker is built to be durable, so you can take it out with you. The high-fidelity audio is crisp and has deep bass you can feel. It also features an adjustable EQ in the Bose app. Amazon has the speaker on sale for $119.

Original price: $299

Grab the SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker, one of Bose's best-performing portable Bluetooth speakers, if you want deep, jaw-dropping sound on the go. Set this speaker near a wall to get 360-degree sound and get the vibes rolling at your next gathering. The speaker is designed with a flexible handle to carry it easily. Grab this speaker on sale at Amazon.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are not included in the sale, but moms everywhere will love Bose' new color drop. They feature immersive audio, enhanced noise cancellation and microphone performance, and a comfortable fit. They are light and easy to control and have a long battery life. Plus, they come in great colors and have a carrying case to match. These headphones are also available on Amazon.

Other headphones with great sound

Original price: $79.95

If you are looking for good-sounding headphones at a lower price point, try the JBL Tune 720 BT headphones. This is a great wireless earphone option that delivers very good sound quality and comfort. The headphone build quality is also top-notch, with a sleek and foldable design.

These Anker earbuds are a great pick for earbuds. They deliver great sound quality and a good bluetooth range. They are also very comfortable and come with five different sizes of earbuds, so you can adjust them as needed. The case is sturdy and has great battery capacity. The earbuds charge quickly and last five to six hours.

Original price: $26.99

This little speaker delivers powerful sound at a great price. It is durable and has about 20 hours of play time. Plus, it has long-range bluetooth and multicolor lights that can be turned on to create a party atmosphere.