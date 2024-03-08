Bring the spa to her home this Mother's Day with these 10 unique picks

Attention, there's still plenty of time to think of the perfect gift for Mother's Day!

For any gift procrastinators this year, we celebrate our moms on Sunday, May 11. These unique spa gifts are the perfect way to celebrate the incredible women who raised you. These spa gift sets are the ideal way to help Mom unwind and relax. She can engage in some indulgent self-care in the comfort of her home. It's the perfect way to give back to the woman who gave you her all.

Our list has picks that include a kit that will have them glowing from head to toe, a high-tech massager that offers a soothing touch, scrumptiously scented candles that'll help them unwind, a sumptuous blanket and a towel warmer to help celebrate the incredible women who raised us.

Original price: $128

The total body glow trio set includes Osea's seaweed-infused body oil, which is clinically proven to instantly improve skin elasticity, a gentle body exfoliator, and a brush. This set resurfaces, moisturizes and renews your skin for a soft, silky-smooth and glowing result. Shop for the set on OSEA, or you can grab this travel-size set without the brush on Ulta Beauty for $36.

Theragun Relief has a one-touch design, three attachments and an app with pre-programmed routines. The massage gun uses Theragun's gentle level of percussive massage therapy – perfect for those who prefer a milder, soothing massage that still provides relief. You can buy it on Theragun.com or order it through Amazon for $149.

This beautiful Maye mom floral jasmine and sandalwood glass candle will have her relaxing in no time. The candle has notes of yuzu, peach, and mango blended with floral scents of jasmine, and mango blossom. It is the perfect aromatherapy for a relaxing day at the spa.

Original price: $48

This award-winning candle by Nest will boost her energy and brighten her mood with this scented candle featuring invigorating notes of lime zest, green tea, sage and bergamot. The candle has up to 60 hours of burn time. Purchases on Nest worth more than $100 get a complimentary gift box and ribbon.

This beautiful crate from Olive & Cocoa contains wellness products that will pamper her like she deserves. The crate includes herbal lavender tub sachets, hand-crocheted washcloth, artisanal soap, one lavender candle and indulgent hand cream. This set os the perfect combination of scents to help Mom relax. It arrives gift-wrapped in a hand-crafted wood crate with ribbon.

This five-box tower spa gift set comes with a comforting waffle robe. It also includes body butter, body scrub, a mesh sponge, a loofah, an eye mask, body wash, a pumice stone and a bath mitt. The island getaway lotion and body wash are the perfect way for her to escape.

Bearaby blankets are the leading brand of weighted blankets. This 15 lbs, cooling tree napper is the perfect addition to any wellness routine for better sleep and calmness. The blanket is made from natural eucalyptus fibers. It is silky-soft and cooling, perfect for hot sleepers. Your napper should be about 10% of your body weight.

This Boca Terry Women's Spa Wrap is the perfect ensemble for an at-home spa day or a sauna session. It features a soft Microfiber exterior, plush terry lining, and elastic waistbands. Wrap it around your body for a snug, secure and comfortable fit.

Original price: $140

These luxe bamboo bath sheets will upgrade her everyday bath towels. They're larger than a regular bath towel for a luxurious fit. These towels feature a mini-textured waffle weave on one side and ribbed terry on the other.

Complete the at-home spa experience with the Zadro Large Hot Towel Warmer Bucket. The warmer has a 20-liter tub capacity and accommodates up to two oversized bath towels, robes, a throw blanket, PJs and more. Plus it featuresfour timer setting so you can always have warm towels ready.