Le Creuset is celebrating 100 years with a new color drop and deals

Le Creuset is celebrating its 100th anniversary with discounts on its colorful collection of products and a new color drop – Flamme Dorée or Golden Flame. The Flamme Dorée collection features a shimmering gold finish that reimagines Le Creuset's classic Flame color. The stunning new collection is available directly through Le Creuset or on Amazon.

The brand has a loyal following, including several notable celebrities and top chefs. Snoop Dogg has his in Cerise, and Adele has hers in Ocean. Jennifer Garner has her set in white, and Chef Ina Garten loves using Le Creuset's Signature Round Dutch oven in her recipes. You don't have to be an A-lister to enjoy this top-quality cookware. If you want to invest in this splurge-worthy cookware, the cult-favorite Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is a great place to start and will quickly become the star of your kitchen.

Here are some great deals on Le Creuset you should check out to celebrate their centennial anniversary and some alternative Dutch oven brands that you will also love:

This classic Le Creuset is all you need to get things going in the kitchen. Now, you can get it in the new Golden Flame color. Use the Dutch oven for everything from slow cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying, and more. If you are looking for something smaller, you can grab the Dutch Oven in the 4.5-quart size in Golden Flame on Amazon for $449.

You can still get Le Creuset's signature braiser in the Flamme Dorée shade on Amazon. It is currently sold out at Le Creuset. Use your braiser for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and serving at the table.

STYLISH DRESSES TO WEAR TO A SPRING WEDDING

Original price: $820

If you are new to Le Creuset or are looking for a starter set for someone, this five-piece set will certainly wow you. The set includes the best-selling enameled cast iron pots and pans, including the Dutch Oven and Signature Skillet. It is on sale at Le Creuset and available in several shades, from the iconic Flame to the ultra-soft shade Shallot. You can also shop this set on sale for $575 at Nordstrom.

Original price: $219

This Non-stick Ceramic 2-piece Fry Pan Set features one eight-inch and one 10-inch fry pan. These versatile pans are ideal for everything from searing fish to sautéing vegetables, making omelets, and more. They are made of heavy-gauge aluminum core for great heat distribution and retention, and the ceramic coating means your creations won't stick to the pan. The pans are dishwasher-safe and scratch-resistant even when using metal utensils. This set is also available on Amazon for $158.95.

Original price: $312

Le Creuset's Vancouver Dinnerware Set is made of high-quality, high-fired stoneware, finished with the brand's signature multi-layer glazing. The dinnerware is easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and resistant to scratches, chips, and metal markings. The set includes service for four dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and mugs. You can buy this dinnerware set on Amazon for $249.95.

Original price: $49

Try this Lodge Cast Iron Indigo Enameled Dutch Oven at Walmart if you want an affordable alternative to the classic Le Creuset Dutch oven. The Lodge Dutch oven features a bright color and can be used to broil, braise, bake, or roast in an oven at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or to sauté, fry, or simmer on any stovetop. This cast iron option gets a lot of great reviews from happy customers.

GET YOUR MOM THE PERFECT MOTHER’S DAY GIFT WITHOUT OVERSPENDING WITH THESE AMAZON HAUL DEALS

Original price: $57.19

This heavy-duty Dutch oven pot with a lid evenly distributes heat for roasting, baking, sautéing, cooking, and more. It is heavy-duty, cleans easily, and offers excellent value for the price point. It comes in several fun shades to add color pop to your kitchen.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $349.99

While the brand isn't as old as Le Creuset, French-crafted Staub's Dutch oven is also known for its quality and performance in kitchens worldwide. The Staub four-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven offers exceptional heat retention and distribution with a smooth enamel interior. The pot comes in colorful options and is oven-safe up to 500ºF. Buy this pot in Pink Peony at Zwilling for $279.99.