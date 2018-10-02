Sustainable Development

John Podesta, key player in administration’s regulation drive, also helped UN develop radical new global agenda
John Podesta, the former Clinton Administration chief of staff who is spearheading President Barack Obama’s aggressive strategy of government- by -regulation, has also been helping United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon with an even more ambitious job: setting the stage to radically transform the world’s economic, environmental and social agenda.
UN climate change: Obama gives cash to developing nations without any strings attached
This week, President Obama and United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will frame the climate change discussion at the U.N. as a simple way to confront the rising tides effecting coastal and island countries. There will be much talk from wealthy and developed nations about not ignoring these problems while poor and underdeveloped countries will eagerly agree to any action plan that includes money. But the two sides have very different goals.