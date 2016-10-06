Expand / Collapse search
Last Update July 6, 2017

Cleveland Browns running back donates thousands to Dallas fallen officers fund

By Fox 8 Cleveland | Fox News
Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns beat the Atlanta Falcons 26-24 in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell made good on his promise and donated a large amount of money to a fallen officer's fund.

The payment comes after a controversial post on social media Crowell made months ago showing a graphic illustration of a police officer having his throat cut.

Sgt. Demetrick Pennie, President of Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation, told FOX 8's Peggy Gallek Tuesday, Crowell donated more than $10,000.

Crowell quickly took down the image, issued a public apology, and pledged to make a donation to the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation. This summer, five Dallas officers were murdered.

But Sgt. Demetrick Pennie, head of that foundation, told FOX 8 a few weeks ago, "He continually kept saying to me I want to donate the money. And I kept saying, ‘Isaiah I don't want your money.’"

Crowell also posted an apology, saying, "I'm sorry, and I hope you understand that's not who I am."

