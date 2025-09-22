Waze update ends support for older Android phones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you rely on an older Android device, whether it's a phone, tablet or car infotainment unit, you may soon lose access to all the new Waze features. Waze's latest beta, version 5.9.90 and higher, now requires Android 10 as a minimum, up from the previous requirement of Android 8.

This change means that while your device may still run Waze, it will no longer receive updates. That applies to all the navigational improvements, bug fixes and new tools Waze typically rolls out every few months.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CyberGuy.com newsletter.

Why Waze dropping Android 8 and 9 support matters

First, it's important to note that Google Maps continues to support Android 8 and Android 9, offering a lifeline if you're stuck on older software.

YOUR PHONE IS TRACKING YOU EVEN WHEN YOU THINK IT’S NOT

Still, Waze is a community-driven navigation leader. Its strength comes from real-time, crowdsourced reporting of incidents, police traps, road hazards and even gas prices, features that many drivers value above Google Maps.

Who loses Waze features on older Android devices

Drivers using older smartphones or tablets: If you haven't updated your device to Android 10, you'll lose access to new Waze features.

If you haven't updated your device to Android 10, you'll lose access to new Waze features. Users of aftermarket in-car infotainment systems: Many of these budget units still run Android 8 (Oreo) or Android 9 (Pie), meaning they'll soon fall behind.

What Waze’s Android 10 requirement means for you

If Waze is your go-to navigation app, here's what to keep in mind:

You can keep using Waze on older Android versions, but you won't get new features or updates.

App reliability may decline over time as backend changes or server protocols evolve.

Map updates and basic reporting may still work for a while, but support isn't guaranteed indefinitely.

Google Maps remains a fallback option, as it still supports older Android systems.

HOW TO DISABLE GEMINI AI ON ANDROID AND KEEP CONTROL OF YOUR APPS

Tips to keep Waze working on your Android device

If you rely on Waze daily, here are some quick ways to stay ahead of the update cutoff:

Check your Android version: Go to Settings > About Phone > Software Information to confirm if you're running Android 10 or higher.

Go to > > to confirm if you're running Android 10 or higher. Update your device: If your phone or tablet supports it, install the latest Android update to keep Waze fully functional.

If your phone or tablet supports it, to keep Waze fully functional. Consider a budget upgrade : If your hardware is stuck on Android 9 or older, affordable Android 10+ phones and tablets are widely available.

: If your hardware is stuck on Android 9 or older, affordable Android 10+ phones and tablets are widely available. Update car infotainment systems: Many aftermarket head units allow software updates. Check the manufacturer's site to see if Android 10 is available.

Many aftermarket head units allow software updates. Check the manufacturer's site to see if Android 10 is available. Keep Google Maps as backup: If updating isn't possible, Google Maps still works on Android 8 and 9, ensuring you're never left without navigation.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right — and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: CyberGuy.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

The shift to Android 10 reflects a common pattern in app development: focus on newer OS versions enables advanced features and stronger security. For most Android users, especially those on modern devices, this is a non-issue. But if you're using older hardware, especially in your vehicle, you must plan ahead. To keep enjoying the full Waze experience, consider whether upgrading your device or switching to supported apps like Google Maps is the smarter move.

Will you upgrade your device to stay updated with Waze, or will this change push you to switch to Google Maps? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CyberGuy.com newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.