Herschel Walker: We can't take six more years of Raphael Warnock

Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he will continue fighting for the people of Georgia in a tight race against incumbent Raphael Warnock on "Hannity."

HERSCHEL WALKER: He doesn’t care to know about it because right now they will say and do anything to win this seat, but they're not going to win it from me. This seat is too important, and I want the Georgia people to know that right now they are doing whatever they can, and they have to go through me to win that seat, so they’re trying to try to put me down, but they’re not going to win.

VOTERS SHARE WHO THEY THINK WILL WIN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

They didn’t talk about crime did they? Right now crime is up. They didn’t talk about inflation. Inflation is up. The border is wide open. They didn’t talk about that, and the reason why is because Senator Warnock. Senator Warnock was the deciding factor in many of these things. He even voted for men in women's sports. And they don't want to talk about that. They are going to have to come through me because they are coming for me right now. They're coming for you tomorrow, but they’re not going to get to you because they gotta go through me first. And I'm going to fight for this seat because having Senator Warnock is not right.

…

To have President Obama come here when he told us to vote for President Biden. Are you serious? Do you see where we're at today? In less than two years, this is what we got. Do you think we can take six more years of this? We can’t. We can’t take six more years of that because they will destroy this country.

