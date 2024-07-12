Weekend read: Catchy fitness hack grabs attention on TikTok, plus hottest food trends

Lifestyle's hottest headlines of the week include stories focused on travel, trending food, odd and viral tales, moments in the great outdoors — and much more.

Fitness & fun foods

A Georgia fitness guru shared her "hacks" for feeling better in your own skin. The "2-2-2" method includes a certain amount of nutrients and exercise. Click here to get the story.

Italian police seized 71 tons of "counterfeit" olive oil and equipment in an effort to curb fraudsters. The total cost of the items is reportedly nearly $1 million. Click here to get the story.

The Minnesota State Fair announced 33 new foods that will be sold this year, including dishes called "Grilled Purple Sticky Rice" and "Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing." Click here to get the story.

The newest drink trend taking over TikTok is a "cracking" twist on a morning cup of coffee that is both visually appealing and reportedly fun to make. Click here to get the story.

Travel talk

The National Park Service preserves natural and cultural resources and prohibits visitors from picking wildflowers from its 429 parks nationwide, with fines going as high as $250. Click here to get the story.

Yosemite rangers are reminding visitors to dispose of any toilet paper they bring to the park, sharing photos of recent examples and warning against harming the environment. Click here to get the story.

Raising a family in a positive environment is a priority for many Americans. WalletHub released a list of the top family-friendly cities in 2024. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral

A man dives into the ocean to retrieve fresh sea urchin to fulfill his pregnant wife's food craving — as a medical expert warns of the potential health risks of eating raw fish amid pregnancy. Click here to get the story.

To reduce waste, the New York State Assembly passed legislation to ban hospitality care products such as shampoo and lotion bottles at hotels. Click here to get the story.

A kangaroo was found six months after escaping from its owner on New Year's Eve. The animal was discovered more than 50 miles away from home. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

Sharks have been spotted in American waters in recent months. Here are 12 facts about the fish species, circumstances of attacks, population information and more. Click here to get the story.

A 375-pound injured sea turtle was rehabilitated in Florida and recently released back into the ocean. Bubba is also thought to be a great-grandfather. Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

A toddler was seen hugging a sloth while with his parents at the Oak Meadow Ranch in Valley View, Texas. The video shows the boy wrapping his arms around the fury animal and petting its back. Click here to see the video.

The youngest hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio was seen trying to crush a whole papaya in his mouth just as his mom and dad do. Click here to see the video.

Human interest

Bill France Sr. — a race-car mechanic and driver — created NASCAR amid the nation's post-WWII sports entertainment explosion. Click here to get the story.

A youth church group was hiking in Salina Canyon, Utah, when the ground beneath them was struck by lightning. The incident resulted in some of the teens winding up at the hospital. Click here to get the story.

A single mom has traveled the globe in the last three years with her daughter while on paid maternity leave from her job as a flight attendant. Click here to get the story.

Great outdoors

A 12-year-old boy in Montana was left stunned after he caught a state-record fish. The moment was captured on video. Click here to get the story.

Monet's Gardens at Giverny, France, just 50 miles outside Paris, inspired Claude Monet to become the master of impressionism. The gardens inspire countless tourists to this day. Click here to get the story.

A bill has been passed in the state of Pennsylvania that will allow hunting on Sundays. Previously, hunters were only allowed to hunt for three Sundays per calendar year. Click here to get the story.

