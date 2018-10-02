Words of Wellness: Guitar Zero
Words of Wellness: Don't Kill the Birthday Girl
In the book Don’t Kill the Birthday Girl: Tales from an Allergic Life, Sandra Beasley writes about her life growing up with severe allergies to a wide range of foods. Here are her tips for others on how to navigate the world of allergies and deal with social situations where potentially threatening food is present
Going paleo: There's no such thing as a ‘natural diet’ for humans
Words of Wellness: Good Days Are For Walking
When Donna Mucks was told by veterinarians that her beloved dog, Tasha, had cancer she knew it was going to be a difficult journey – not only for Tasha, but for the whole family. Donna documented Tasha’s cancer treatment every step of the way and developed a children’s book that shows the ups and downs of cancer through the eyes of her pet
Words of Wellness: Organize Your Mind, Organize Your Life
Thanks to technology, we have access to information—and our jobs—24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, this can lead to ‘information overload,’ where we have multiple things to do, and not enough focus on any task to get it done well. A neurologist and a wellness coach offer their tips on how to overcome distraction and be at the top of your game
Words of Wellness: 'Searching for Cecy'
As a way of coping with her mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis, Judy Prescott began chronicling her mother’s slow descent into dementia through a series of poems. The resulting book, Searching for Cecy, is a compilation of years worth of personal, reflective poetry on a disease that affects 5.4 million Americans and their caregivers