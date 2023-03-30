Wild retro and futuristic Jeep 4x4s debut in the desert

Jeep is mixing things up in Moab.

In what has become an annual tradition, the off-road brand has brought a fleet of concepts to Utah's annual Easter Jeep Safari 4x4 festival.

The vehicles range from classics updated with new technology to modern models inspired by classic designs.

Standout among them is a 1978 Cherokee that Jeep bought off Craigslist and restored on the chassis of a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe.

The two-door has two seats, a roll cage in the rear and the 375 hp hybrid four-wheel drivetrain, which provides up to 21 miles of all-electric range in the Wrangler.

It's also been equipped with an era-appropriate 8-track tape player and secret "stash" box.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 is pretty much the opposite. It's a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-liter V8 that's been turned into a modern interpretation of the 1980s Scrambler pickup.

It's built on a four-door Wrangler frame that's been converted with a two-door body with a laid back windshield and chopped top. It has a short pickup bed, the tailgate from today's Jeep Gladiator pickup and rides on 40-inch tires. Jeep said it's interested in feedback from customers as it considers introducing future body styles to its lineup.

As its name implies, the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 is the third iteration of an all-electric Wrangler that Jeep has been developing over the past couple of years as it gets ready to launch its first all-electric SUVs in 2024.

This one's not destined for production, but has been upgraded with a new motor that sends 650 horsepower and 900 lb.-ft. of torque to both axles through a six-speed manual transmission, which is an unusual setup for an electric vehicle.

It's also had its door opening extended and both the windshield and roof pillar raked to lower the roof and give it a new look.