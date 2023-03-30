Expand / Collapse search
Wild retro and futuristic Jeep 4x4s debut in the desert

Concept SUVs revealed at Easter Jeep Safari

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep is mixing things up in Moab.

In what has become an annual tradition, the off-road brand has brought a fleet of concepts to Utah's annual Easter Jeep Safari 4x4 festival.

The vehicles range from classics updated with new technology to modern models inspired by classic designs.

Standout among them is a 1978 Cherokee that Jeep bought off Craigslist and restored on the chassis of a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe.

The 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept is built on a plug-in hybrid chassis.

The two-door has two seats, a roll cage in the rear and the 375 hp hybrid four-wheel drivetrain, which provides up to 21 miles of all-electric range in the Wrangler.

Jeep equipped the Cherokee 4xe Concept with an 8-track player and "stash" box.

It's also been equipped with an era-appropriate 8-track tape player and secret "stash" box.

The Cherokee 4xe and Scrambler 392 are being demonstrated at the Easter Jeep Safari.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 is pretty much the opposite. It's a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-liter V8 that's been turned into a modern interpretation of the 1980s Scrambler pickup.

The Scrambler 392 Concept is powered by a 6.4-liter V8.

It's built on a four-door Wrangler frame that's been converted with a two-door body with a laid back windshield and chopped top. It has a short pickup bed, the tailgate from today's Jeep Gladiator pickup and rides on 40-inch tires. Jeep said it's interested in feedback from customers as it considers introducing future body styles to its lineup.

As its name implies, the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 is the third iteration of an all-electric Wrangler that Jeep has been developing over the past couple of years as it gets ready to launch its first all-electric SUVs in 2024.

The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept has a 600 hp electric motor and six-speed manual transmission.

This one's not destined for production, but has been upgraded with a new motor that sends 650 horsepower and 900 lb.-ft. of torque to both axles through a six-speed manual transmission, which is an unusual setup for an electric vehicle.

It's also had its door opening extended and both the windshield and roof pillar raked to lower the roof and give it a new look.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.