Fast and futuristic Jeep Magneto leads Easter Safari into Moab

All-electric SUV is lightning quick

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford may have the F-150 Lightning, but the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is lightning-quick.

Jeep is bringing seven concepts and customs to the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

Jeep is bringing seven concepts and customs to the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. (Jeep)

The all-electric SUV concept is making its debut at the Easter Jeep Safari off-road festival in Moab, Utah, on April 9 along with six other custom vehicles meant to showcase Jeep parts and possibilities for future models.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 has a 625 hp electric drivetrain.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 has a 625 hp electric drivetrain. (Jeep)

The Magneto is built on a Wrangler frame that's been stretched by a foot to fit its new powertrain, which includes four battery packs with a combined capacity of 70 kilowatt-hours and a flux axial electric motor rated at 625 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque that drives the wheels through a conventional six-speed transmission and 4x4 system.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 can acellerate to 60 mph in two seconds.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 can acellerate to 60 mph in two seconds. (Jeep)

It's also equipped with what Jeep calls an "electronic nitrous oxide system" that cranks up the amps for short sprints and allows it to accelerate to 60 mph in two seconds. That's quicker than a modern Formula One car and on par with the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the Jeep does it with 40-inch all-terrain tires and a three-inch suspension lift.

While the Magento is the most extreme machine heading to Moab, here's a look at a few of Jeep's other creations:

JEEP RUBICON 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCEPT

The Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept celebrates the top of the line model.

The Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept celebrates the top of the line model. (Jeep)

The Rubicon 20th Annversary concept celebrates the extreme off-road trim's milestone birthday and is likely a thinly-veiled glimpse at a production truck that will be on sale for the 2023 model year. The four-door Wrangler is powered by a 392 cubic-inch V* and equipped with half-doors, the Sky One-touch power-opening roof and wrapped in matte granite crystal. A two-inch lift kit, Warn winch, and 37-inch tires help round out the package. 

JEEP '41 CONCEPT

The Jeep '41 concept combines WWII style with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Jeep '41 concept combines WWII style with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. (Jeep)

The Jeep ‘41 concept salutes the brand’s past and future. The plug-in hybrid Rubicon 4xe features a military olive drab and tan color scheme, steel wheels, half-doors powdered coded bumpers and stencil graphics.

JEEP D-CODER CONCEPT

The Jeep D-Coder concept is a showcase for Jeep Performance Parts.

The Jeep D-Coder concept is a showcase for Jeep Performance Parts. (Jeep)

The Jeep D-Coder is like a catalog on wheels. It's a Gladiator pickup that's been equipped with 35 accessories from the Jeep Performance Parts catalog, including an air intake snorkel, tube doors and auxiliary LED lights. Each part has a QR code displayed on it, so if you happen upon it on the rocks and like what you see you can just scan the code and go straight to the online parts store to purchase it.

JEEP BOB CONCEPT

The Jeep Bob concept is a Gladiator pickup with a very short bed.

The Jeep Bob concept is a Gladiator pickup with a very short bed. (Jeep)

The Jeep Bob's name isn't a reference to some CJ-driving guy named Robert, but to the "bobbed" cargo bed of Gladiator pickup, which is a foot shorter than stock for improved off-roading. The diesel-powered truck also features teeny custom bumpers that further improve its approach and departure angles and high clearance fenders to accommodate its three-inch lifted suspension and 37-inch tires. A special hardtop frame provides support for its canvas bikini soft top.

JEEP BIRDCAGE CONCEPT

The Jeep Birdcage concept by JPP is a very open-air take on the Wrangler.

The Jeep Birdcage concept by JPP is a very open-air take on the Wrangler. (Jeep)

The Jeep Birdcage is a permanently open-air version of the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe that's had its windshield and windshield wipers removed, and a cowl installed to close the gaps left by them. It's fully engaged with roof bars, rock rails and a front bumper with a rock slider, recessed winch and tow hooks mounted out of the way on its sides. The 50-state legal fender flares also have removable daytime running lights for increased clearance, a first of its kind feature.

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK PHEV CONCEPT

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept is an extreme off-road version of the new Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept is an extreme off-road version of the new Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. (Jeep)

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is all-new for 2022 and available in a plug-in hybrid 4xe version, but not yet in the model's traditional Trailhawk off-road trim. The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept remedies this with 33-inch mud-terrain tires, fender flares, tow hooks auxiliary lighting and a menacing black and blue color scheme. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos