Retro electric VW camper van in the works

Who's ready for a long, strange electric trip?

Volkswagen has confirmed plans to build a new model called the ID.California, suggesting a battery-powered camper van is in the works.

The retro-style ID.Buzz electric minivan, which is modeled after the original Type 2 microbus, is set to go on sale in 2023 and will fill a segment currently occupied by the VW Transporter van.

The Transporter, which isn't sold in the U.S., is currently available in a California model with a pop-up roof, awning, bed and kitchen, much like the Microbus Westfalia.

During a meeting of VW's supervisory board, its head of commercial vehicles said "the ID. California based on the ID.Buzz will combine the ongoing trend towards mobile leisure arrangements with sustainable CO2-neutral mobility," according to The Drive.

The ID.Buzz will be offered in a variety of configurations, from passenger vans to cargo vans and even as an autonomous taxi being developed with Argo AI.

The ID.California will be built at VW's Hanover, Germany, factory, but U.S. availability has not been confirmed.