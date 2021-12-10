Expand / Collapse search
Retro electric VW camper van in the works

ID.California ready for long, strange electric trips

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Return of the VW Microbus Video

Return of the VW Microbus

Head designer Klaus Bischoff explains why VW's futuristic self-driving electric van has a retro look

Who's ready for a long, strange electric trip?

The VW Type 2 Westfalia is an iconic camper van.

The VW Type 2 Westfalia is an iconic camper van. (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Volkswagen has confirmed plans to build a new model called the ID.California, suggesting a battery-powered camper van is in the works.

The ID.Buzz concept shows its retro style.

The ID.Buzz concept shows its retro style. (Volkswagen)

The retro-style ID.Buzz electric minivan, which is modeled after the original Type 2 microbus, is set to go on sale in 2023 and will fill a segment currently occupied by the VW Transporter van.

The VW Transporter California is a camper-style van.

The VW Transporter California is a camper-style van. (Volkswagen)

The Transporter, which isn't sold in the U.S., is currently available in a California model with a pop-up roof, awning, bed and kitchen, much like the Microbus Westfalia.

During a meeting of VW's supervisory board, its head of commercial vehicles said "the ID. California based on the ID.Buzz will combine the ongoing trend towards mobile leisure arrangements with sustainable CO2-neutral mobility," according to The Drive.

The production ID.Buzz has been teased with this psychedelic-pattered version.

The production ID.Buzz has been teased with this psychedelic-pattered version. (Volkswagen)

The ID.Buzz will be offered in a variety of configurations, from passenger vans to cargo vans and even as an autonomous taxi being developed with Argo AI.

The ID.California will be built at VW's Hanover, Germany, factory, but U.S. availability has not been confirmed.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos