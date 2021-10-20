Chevrolet unveils its biggest, most powerful V8 engine ever ahead of electric push

Chevy's V8s are going out with a big bang.

The Chevrolet Performance division has revealed the biggest and most-powerful naturally-aspirated V8 engine it has ever built, even as General Motors accelerates its transition toward electric power.

The 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine was designed for drag racing builds and not meant to be used on the street. The 10-liter mill is rated at 1004 hp and 876 lb-ft of torque without the use of any supercharging.

Chevy's current top offering is the ZZ527/740R Deluxe, which is rated at 727 hp and 680 lb-ft.

The iron-block ZZ632/1000 was designed with a redline of 7,000 rpm and features electronic port injection fed through symmetrical ports built into its CNC-machined aluminum head, forged aluminum pistons along with a forged steel crank and connecting rods. Chevrolet said a single engine was subjected to 200 simulated runs during development without issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the ZZ632/1000 has not yet been announced, but it will make its public debut at the SEMA show in Las Vegas this November ahead of the start of deliveries in early 2022.