Kyocera has built a 'transparent' car

Kyocera has a new mobile device, but it’s not a smartphone.

The electronics giant has designed an autonomous electric car concept with retro style that’s packed with futuristic tech, including a virtually transparent dashboard.

The Moeye is equipped with a door-to-door LCD touchscreen with haptic feedback that does triple duty as an instrument cluster, infotainment system and live video feed of the road ahead to offer an unobstructed view.

The car also has an animated character named “Mobisuke” that appears to hover above the screen to give directions and interact with the driver.

Audio is provided through piezoelectric speakers that vibrate on surfaces, including the headrest, to generate sound and the interior lighting system uses a proprietary Ceraphic LED that can better mimic natural light, according to the company.

Along with electronics, Kyocera is also a ceramics manufacturer and has trimmed the interior of the car with its synthetic lab-grown Kyoto Opal. It’s also installed a fragrance mister with five scents, similar to what Mercedes-Benz started began offering on some models in recent years.

Kyocera isn't the only electronics company to build a concept car this year. Sony unveiled an autonomous electric model at CES in January designed with help from automotive manufacturer Magna Steyr that, like the Moeye, isn't destined for production, but was meant as a showcase for the company's tech.

