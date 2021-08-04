Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

General Motors
Published

General Motors is going to school with new electric bus

Will also launch an electric Chevrolet Van

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Video

Test drive: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The electric 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV offers GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving assistang. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu lets it take him for a spin.

General Motors is getting into the bus business.

GM CEO Mary Barra announced on Wednesday that the automaker is developing an all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell-electric medium duty truck platform that can be used to build buses, wreckers and other service vehicles.

Details on the model were not announced, but GM is the first of the big three automakers to announce intentions to enter the segment.

GM has depicted its Ultium platform with a variety of vehicle types including a van.

GM has depicted its Ultium platform with a variety of vehicle types including a van. (GM)

Barra also confirmed that Chevrolet is working on a full-size cargo van that utilizes the Ultium electric vehicle platform launching this year with the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

She described it as similar in utility to the Chevrolet Express that's currently available and based on a model that first went on sale in 1996.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barra did not say when either vehicle would go on sale. Ford is scheduled to begin deliveries of its full-size eTransit electric van by the end of the year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos