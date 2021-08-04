General Motors is going to school with new electric bus

General Motors is getting into the bus business.

GM CEO Mary Barra announced on Wednesday that the automaker is developing an all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell-electric medium duty truck platform that can be used to build buses, wreckers and other service vehicles.

Details on the model were not announced, but GM is the first of the big three automakers to announce intentions to enter the segment.

Barra also confirmed that Chevrolet is working on a full-size cargo van that utilizes the Ultium electric vehicle platform launching this year with the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

She described it as similar in utility to the Chevrolet Express that's currently available and based on a model that first went on sale in 1996.

Barra did not say when either vehicle would go on sale. Ford is scheduled to begin deliveries of its full-size eTransit electric van by the end of the year.