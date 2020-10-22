2 custom Ford Bronco firetrucks being donated to forestry services

The 2021 Ford Bronco was designed for the great outdoors and now there’s a version that can help preserve it.

Ford has teamed up with outfitter Filson and the National Forest Foundation to create the Wildland Fire Rig off-road fire-and-rescue truck concept, two of which will be donated to forest firefighters.

The four-door SUV sports a green and white paint job inspired by classic National Forest Service Broncos and is based on the Bronco Badlands model equipped with a “Sasquatch” package that provides extreme off-road capability.

Filson dressed it up with canvas, leather, ripstop nylon and brass trim borrowed from its clothing and accessories catalog while the cargo area has been fitted with professional firefighting gear.

The equipment includes a Kimkek fire/rescue transport skid with hose and 50-gallon pressurized water tank, a chainsaw, hard hats, a drip torch and a high-lift jack for vehicle extraction. There’s also a custom heavy-duty roof rack with LED lights and rack mounts that’s strong enough to stand on along with a Ford Performance front bumper and Warn winch.

The trucks will be donated through the new Bronco Wild Fund that’s being set up to support various conservation efforts and will be funded by a portion of the proceeds from Bronco sales.

“The Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept is more than just a Bronco. It shows how two outdoor brands can collaborate to raise awareness for the National Forest Foundation’s conservation efforts by combining those strengths to provide a vision for what agile firefighting equipment can be,” Bronco marketing manager Dave Rivers said of the project.

