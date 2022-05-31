Reborn DeLorean unveiled as Tesla Model S-rivaling gullwing coupe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DeLorean is picking up where DeLorean left off.

The legendary nameplate is being resurrected by the Texas-based company that owns the rights to it with a four-seat ‘coupe' called the Alpha5 that features the DeLorean DMC-12's iconic gullwing doors.

Despite only having two doors, the Alpha5 that has been revealed in concept form is roughly the same size as the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

Aside from the doors and a few callback touches -- including the styling of its wheels and lighting, plus rear window louvers -- the Alpha5 looks very little like the stainless steel sports car that previously wore the DeLorean name.

However, the car was designed by Italdesign, the same firm that handled the original, and DeLorean CEO Joost De Vries told Autocar that it is essentially a modernized version of a four-seat model that was planned for the 1980s, but never realized before DeLorean went out of business.

"In Italy, they never really stopped designing DeLoreans, which was awesome," de Vries said. Adding that they also found designs for an SUV and a bus.

Full technical details on the Alpha5 haven't been released, but DeLorean said it will have a driving range of over 300 miles per charge and will need just 4.35 seconds to accelerate to 88 mph.

The speed is a reference to the "Back to the Future" films that etched DeLorean into pop culture history.

The car is set to make its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours in August, but won't be on sale until 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeLorean is establishing a headquarters and engineering center in San Antonio, Tex., but the Alpha5 will be built by a contract manufacturer in Italy and sold at a yet to be announced price.