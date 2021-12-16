Expand / Collapse search
The Suzuki Samurai is one of the 10 collector cars Hagerty says to buy now

Controversial SUV and original Tesla Roadster among 10 classics

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: Land Rover Defender Video

Test drive: Land Rover Defender

Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu gets down and dirty with the all-new Land Rover Defender

The Suzuki Samurai becoming one of the hottest collector cars proves anything can happen in 2021.

Hagerty has included the once-controversial SUV on its Bull Market List of classic vehicles expected to increase in value in the coming year.

The Suzuki Samurai had an original price below $7,000.

The Suzuki Samurai had an original price below $7,000. (Suzuki)

The compact off-roader was a hugely popular model from when it was introduced in 1985 up until sales were crushed by a controversial "Consumer Reports" test published in 1988 that suggested it easily flipped over and led to a lawsuit and settlement between the two entities.

The truck has become a cult classic over the years, however, and Hagerty believes it is set to have a breakout year.

"At Hagerty, we believe that life is too short to drive boring cars, and the 2022 Bull Market list shows how folks can affordably drive their dreams," said Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial for Hagerty. "Our seasoned experts employed Hagerty’s massive database to name 10 cars that people can buy, enjoy for a few years, and then sell to the next enthusiast for about what they paid or maybe even a bit more. There are now very few barriers to enjoying the classic-car hobby," Hagerty Media and Editorial Senior V.P. Larry Webster said.

Along with the Samurai, Hagerty also highlighted the original Tesla Roadster, the 1966-1967 Pontiac GTO along with the 1983-1997 Land Rover Defender and several luxury and sports cars.

Here's the full list with the current estimated price for an example in excellent condition: 

1965–70 Cadillac DeVille - $28,800

The 1965 Cadillac DeVille Convertible was available as a convertible.

The 1965 Cadillac DeVille Convertible was available as a convertible. (Pat Brollier/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images)

1969–74 Ferrari 246 Dino - $365,800

The Ferrari Dino was was named after Enzo Ferrari's  late son and did not wear the Ferrari name.

The Ferrari Dino was was named after Enzo Ferrari's  late son and did not wear the Ferrari name. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

1983–97 Land Rover Defender - $61,400

The Land Rover Defender was recently rebooted in 2020.

The Land Rover Defender was recently rebooted in 2020. (Barrett-Jackson via Getty Images)

1979–85 Mazda RX-7 -$17,600

The Mazda RX-7 is powered by a rotary engine.

The Mazda RX-7 is powered by a rotary engine. (National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1963–67 Mercedes-Benz 230SL - $80,500

The Mercedes Benz 230SL replaced the 300 SL gullwing door coupe and 190 SL convertible in the brand's lineup.

The Mercedes Benz 230SL replaced the 300 SL gullwing door coupe and 190 SL convertible in the brand's lineup. (National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1966–67 Pontiac GTO - $100,200

The Pontiac GTO is one of the original muscle cars.

The Pontiac GTO is one of the original muscle cars. (y Steven Kelly/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images)

1992–95 Porsche 968 - $38,000

The front-engine 968 is an evolution of the 944.

The front-engine 968 is an evolution of the 944. (Rust/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

1985–95 Suzuki Samurai - $10,200

The Suzuki Samurai's successor is still sold in foreign markets today under the Jimny name.

The Suzuki Samurai's successor is still sold in foreign markets today under the Jimny name. (Denver Post via Getty Image)

2008–12 Tesla Roadster Sport - $97,100

Elon Musk sent his own personal Roadster Sport into space on a SpaceX rocket.

Elon Musk sent his own personal Roadster Sport into space on a SpaceX rocket. (SpaceX via Getty Image)

1975–93 Volvo 245 - $15,800

The boxy Volvo 245 is the brand's most iconic model.

The boxy Volvo 245 is the brand's most iconic model. (Volvo)

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos