The Suzuki 'Samurai' pickup is the cutest truck you'll see today

And you thought the new Ford Ranger was a small truck.

Suzuki has unveiled a teeny, tiny concept pickup based on its new Jimny SUV, which is a successor to the Samurai that was last sold in the U.S. in 1995. About the same size as the Samurai, the Jimny features body-on-frame construction, four-wheel-drive and a 100 hp four-cylinder engine.

Reviews for the back-to-basics truck have been generally enthusiastic, and the reaction to the pickup version downright giddy.

The Sierra Pick Up Style swaps the back seats and rear roof section for a bed and adds a light bar, retro white steel wheels with hubcaps and some sweet wood paneling on the sides. Imagine an emoji version of an old-school pickup and you get the idea.

The trucklet is making its public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon next week, but don’t go looking for at the Detroit Auto Show that follows. Suzuki stopped selling cars and trucks in the U.S. in 2012 and isn’t planning to start again anytime soon.

That may be good news to folks with lingering safety concerns brought about by the infamous Consumer Reports review (which led to a lawsuit and settlement between Suzuki and Consumers Union) because the new Jimny scored a mediocre 3 stars out of a possible 5 in European crash testing.