Chevrolet Corvette electrified for speed and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SHOCK: The hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray revealed as the quickest Chevy ever. Continue reading here

FORBIDDEN FRUIT: Jeep's new SUV was named Car of the Year, but you can't buy it in the USA. Continue reading here

MILLION-DOLLAR MUSCLE: A rare 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona has been auctioned for an astonishing record amount. Continue reading here

LITTLE ELECTRIC: General Motors is working on a subcompact electric pickup. Continue reading here

END OF THE ROAD: Jaguar's last V8-powered sports car debuts. Continue reading here

READY TO ROCK: A famous Ford racing driver is designing a new Mustang. Continue reading here

TOUCHING TRIBUTE: Ken Block's friends release video celebrating the action sports star's life. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter