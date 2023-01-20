Expand / Collapse search
Published

Chevrolet Corvette electrified for speed and more autos stories

The hybrid Corvette E-Ray is shockingly quick

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first hybrid version of the sports car.

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first hybrid version of the sports car. (Fox News Digital)

SHOCK: The hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray revealed as the quickest Chevy ever. Continue reading here

FORBIDDEN FRUIT: Jeep's new SUV was named Car of the Year, but you can't buy it in the USA. Continue reading here

MILLION-DOLLAR MUSCLE: A rare 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona has been auctioned for an astonishing record amount. Continue reading here

The GMC Granite CPU was a concept for a small electric truck released in 2010.

The GMC Granite CPU was a concept for a small electric truck released in 2010. (GMC)

LITTLE ELECTRIC: General Motors is working on a subcompact electric pickup. Continue reading here 

END OF THE ROAD: Jaguar's last V8-powered sports car debuts. Continue reading here

(RTR Vehicles)

READY TO ROCK: A famous Ford racing driver is designing a new Mustang. Continue reading here

TOUCHING TRIBUTE: Ken Block's friends release video celebrating the action sports star's life. Continue reading here

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.