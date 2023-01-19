New Ken Block videos will be posthumously released starting next week

The team at Hoonigan Industries has posted a tribute video to their late boss Ken Block on YouTube, the platform that helped make him an international action sports star.

Block was killed in a snowmobile accident in Utah on January 2 at 55.

The DC Shoes founder and rally racer rose to fame with his Gymkhana series of elaborate stunt driving videos that launched in 2008. Hoonigan Industries was the brand he created to produce content and sell aomotive lifestyle products.

"I wish we knew what to say, but we don't," Hoonigan co-founder and Brian Scotto said in the video sitting with other members of the Hoonigan squad.

KEN BLOCK'S BIGGEST ‘GYMKHANA’ YOUTUBE VIDEOS

Scotto, who was the creative director for many of Block's videos, said they've been taking some time to grieve and try to pick up the pieces and hope to organize a public event for fans in Los Angeles in February.

He also said that Block shot several new videos last year before his accident, and that they'll be premiering soon.

"We do want to release that stuff and I think we'll start doing that next week," Scotto said.

The video closed with a montage of Block's life that was played at the private memorial that friends and family held last week.

"Here's six or so minutes of Ken enjoying his life and really living life to the fullest, and that's one thing we've all taken out of this is it's really important to do that," Scotto said.

It features clips from Block's most famous videos and also of him racing, snowboarding and spending time with his family, along with a quote that stands as his own epitaph.

"I guess my only legacy would be that I like creative stuff and I like fun stuff, you know. And I don't take life too serious, but at the end of the day, I try and inspire people to be creative and live a fun life. And don't be an a--hole."