Porsche once built a bizarre convertible Cayenne SUV with two rear ends

Porsche built a convertible version of the Cayenne SUV once, and you have to see it to believe it.

The automaker has revealed the concept vehicle for the first time as part of the SUV's 20th anniversary celebration.

The two-door design study was one of several alternate takes on the Cayenne that were under consideration, which included a coupe and stretched three-row model.

The convertible was the only one that got turned into metal, however, and the result is unusual, to say the least.

The most glaring feature is that it has two different rear end designs, because they were not sure which one looked best.

One is more vertical and has the taillights positioned higher up on the corners of the vehicle.

The windscreen and front roof pillars were shortened compared to the standard model, and it was meant to be equipped with a roof that opens more like the current Porsche 911 Targa's than a fold down soft top.

The trunk lid is double-jointed, so it can tilt toward the rear and accept the roof section as it passes over the fixed supportive roll-hoop behind the rear seats.

Porsche never had to make a call on the rear end styling, because it ultimately decided against putting the convertible into production, but has since introduced a four-door Cayenne Coupe with a more raked rear roof design than the standard model's.

The idea of a convertible crossover SUV was manifested about a decade later, however, when Nissan introduced the Murano Crosscabriolet, which was never much of a sales success.

Land Rover followed it with a similar Range Rover Evoque Convertible, that was discontinued after just two years.