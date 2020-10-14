2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Here's how much it costs

Ford has revealed how much it will cost to go Mach 1. Mustang Mach 1, that is.

The rebooted high-performance model will start at $52,915 when it hits showrooms next spring.

The automaker chose Oct. 14 for the announcement to mark the anniversary of Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier in 1947.

The order books are now open for the first Mach 1 model in 17 years. It slots above the $48,900 Mustang Bullitt in Ford’s pony pecking order, filling the slot that’s being vacated by the soon to be discontinued Mustang Shelby GT350.

The Mach 1 features a version of the Bullitt’s 480 hp 5.0-liter V8 that’s equipped with the intake manifold and higher capacity oil system from the GT350’s 5.2-liter V8 and uses the outgoing model’s 6-speed manual transmission.

Unlike the GT350, the Mach 1 will be available with an optional 10-speed automatic. It also borrows subframe, suspension and body parts from the GT350 and GT500 bins, along with the latter’s rear-axle cooling system.

TEST DRIVE: 2020 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500

Ford is touting the Mach 1 as a track-focused model and will offer a Handling Package for cars with the manual transmission that add wider wheels, grippier tires and bodywork designed to increase downforce at high speeds, has not yet announced the price.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP