$500,000 Ford GT production ending this year with 20 special edition supercars

The Ford GT is leaving with a salute to how it arrived.

Production of the $500,000 supercar is scheduled to end this December after a six-year production run.

GT customer deliveries began in 2017, but a racing version of the coupe made its debut at the 2016 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it won its class 50 years after Ford's famous 1966 victory over Ferrari in the race.

Ford originally planned to build 1,000 GTs through 2020, but it ended up being so popular that it extended the run by two years to a total of 1,350 cars.

It has now revealed the GT LM Edition that will mark the final 20 cars to come off the assembly line.

The GT LM Edition is painted Liquid Silver and available with either red or blue interior upholstery, a tip of the hat to the red, white and blue cars that raced at Le Mans.

The car features lightweight carbon fiber construction, and the exposed parts that form the front splitter, side sills, side view mirror arms, rear diffuser and engine bay louvers can also be ordered with a red or blue tint.

A 3D titanium-printed dual-exhaust with a cyclonic design inside the tips references the dual turbocharges of the 660 hp 3.5-liter V6 that powers the car to a top speed of 216 mph.

One piece that truly sets the 20 cars apart from all other GTs is a commemorative dash plaque that's made from a metal alloy that contains ground-up material from the crankshaft of the GT that finished third at Le Mans in 2016.

Ford hasn't announced any plans to replace the GT with a new supercar, but it will be returning to Le Mans in 2024 with its upcoming Mustang GT3 racing car that will be eligible to compete n the IMSA and WEC endurance racing series.