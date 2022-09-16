There are 6 Ford Mustang race cars coming in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to attack the track.

All the tracks, that is.

Ford is planning to offer no less than six different Mustang race cars starting in 2024.

Along with a redesigned NASCAR Cup Series car, the Mustang will be available in several road and drag racing variants.

SEVENTH-GENERATON 2024 MUSTANG DEBUTS, AND IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE TO AN ELECTRIC CAR

Chief among them is the Mustang GT3 powered by a 5.4-liter V8 that will debut at the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona and compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it will seek to claim the brand's first class win since the Ford GT took the checkered flag in 2016.

"There's no race, or no track that means more to our history than Le Mans," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said during the new Mustang's unveiling at the Detroit Auto Show. Ford famously beat Ferrari at the track in 1966, which was the first of four straight victories.

A GT4 will also be available for lower-tier sports car series along with a Mustang Dark Horse R racing car that's geared more toward amateur and independent racers.

Ford will also continue to compete in the Australian Supercars series. Australia is one of the Mustang's biggest export markets and significant enough that Ford builds cars for it with factory right-hand drive setups.

THE 2024 FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE IS A TOROUGHBRED

Along with the oval and road course cars, there will be a straight-line drag racer designed for the NHRA's production-based Factory X class.

The production Mustang will feature the most powerful 5.0-liter V8 Ford has ever built, which is expected to produce around 500 horsepower in the Mustang Dark Horse performance model.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the Dark Horse R, a Dark Horse S equipped with a roll cage and other equipment that makes it not legal for the street will be offered for people looking for a dedicated track car that's not intended for serious racing.